Mavenir and Qualcomm Announce AI Powered Massive MIMO Radio

Mavenir and Qualcomm announced the launch of OpenBean massive MIMO (mMIMO) 32TRX Active Antenna Unit (AAU), featuring the Qualcomm QRU100 5G RAN platform. Mavenir says this solution boasts industry-leading energy efficiency using AI-based technology while boosting network performance and reducing the total cost of 5G deployments for operators.

Mavenir OpenBeam mMIMO 32TRX AAU

Mavenir says with a focus on Artificial intelligence (AI) based energy efficiency features, this Active Antenna Unit (AAU) is a key component to showcase its commitment to helping reduce the carbon footprint of mobile networks. Mavenir OpenBeam mMIMO 32TRX AAU is a high-performance O-RAN based Radio Unit, delivering 320W output power and has 192 Antenna elements.

Qualcomm QRU100 5G RAN Platform

Qualcomm's QRU100 5G RAN Platform combines powerful performance and power efficiency. Combining Qualcomm's platform and Mavenir's expertise in hardware and software, the new solution will help operators improve coverage and capacity and realize the potential of 5G, says the tech partners.

Pardeep Kohli, President and CEO of Mavenir, said, "This announcement is another key milestone in Mavenir's commitment to delivering on the promise of Open RAN innovation. This collaboration between Mavenir and Qualcomm Technologies has resulted in an energy-efficient solution that is not just industry-leading but stands out even against proprietary alternatives. Together Mavenir and Qualcomm Technologies are bringing the innovation to deliver the full potential of 5G for both public and private networks."

Durga Malladi, senior vice president and general manager of cellular modems and infrastructure at Qualcomm Technologies, said, "Qualcomm Technologies provides a comprehensive horizontal infrastructure platform to enable the deployment of innovative, high-performance, virtualized, and modular 5G networks at scale. With the integration of the Qualcomm QRU100 5G RAN Platform, Mavenir is well positioned to set the standard for innovation and performance, outpacing traditional AAU solutions in energy efficiency and capability."

Mavenir and Qualcomm said they are committed to persistently pushing the limits of technology to provide inventive solutions that cater to the demands of their clients and promote a sustainable future.

You can know more about this at MWC 2023.