Mavenir and Red Hat Collaborate to Launch Converged Packet Core Solution

Mavenir announced the launch of its Converged Packet Core solution. Running on Red Hat OpenShift, the Converged Packet Core solution delivers a fully containerized and automated solution built on a services-based open architecture for public, private, hybrid, edge and on-premises cloud deployment. In addition, Mavenir says its solution runs on general-purpose commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) hardware and can be deployed and operated without any dependencies.

Mavenir Converged Packet Core solution

The integrated solution is being deployed by six tier-1 and tier-2 service providers in global markets, including Europe, North America and Asia. Earlier in February, Norway's third largest mobile operator, Ice, announced the fully automated deployment of cloud-native Converged Packet Core, supporting 4G, 5G Non-Standalone (NSA) and 5G Standalone (SA) network capabilities for its network in Norway, over Mavenir's Cloud Automation for Telco framework within Ice private data centres.

Mavenir said its integrated solution delivers a comprehensive, carrier-grade end-to-end stack, from the operating system to the cloud-native network functions (CNFs), designed for the telecommunication industry. Mavenir has validated the end-to-end telco stack and addresses multiple customer requirements learned through Mavenir's and Red Hat's experience.

Ashok Khuntia, President of Core Networks, Mavenir, said: "Some operators are unfamiliar with containers and cloud, so a solution from a single, reliable vendor that can offer an integrated end-to-end, turnkey solution is essential for their success."

"By collaborating with Red Hat, Mavenir extends the reach of its Converged Packet Core support public, private, hybrid and on-premises deployments, with built-in automation, better cost efficiencies and less complexity."

Honore LaBourdette, Vice President, Telco, Media, Entertainment & Edge Ecosystem, Red Hat, said: "Architectures and operating models of networks are undergoing a fundamental shift by moving to the cloud. Red Hat is excited to work with our ecosystem partners to deliver innovative open hybrid cloud technologies to help service providers modernize and make 5G a reality."

"With Red Hat OpenShift, the Mavenir Converged Packet Core solution will help service providers become better equipped to meet unique network requirements on a trusted, agile open source platform."

Mavenir's Converged Packet Core runs on Red Hat OpenShift and can be deployed in any combination of network models, such as 2G/3G, 4G, 5G SA (standalone), and 5G NSA (non-standalone). According to Mavenir, the following are the benefits for service providers:

Accelerated deployment : as a pre-integrated, pre-engineered solution that is ready to deploy with minimal planning

: as a pre-integrated, pre-engineered solution that is ready to deploy with minimal planning Cost efficiencies : by reducing on-premises cloud infrastructure overhead and leveraging general-purpose COTS hardware

: by reducing on-premises cloud infrastructure overhead and leveraging general-purpose COTS hardware Lower hardware footprint than other competing on-premises cloud solutions

Continuous Innovation : with DevOps-based CI/CD software release and upgrade cycles that reduce time to market of new capabilities

: with DevOps-based CI/CD software release and upgrade cycles that reduce time to market of new capabilities Security features, development speed, and flexibility with the addition of Red Hat OpenShift

Mavenir's Converged Packet Core runs on a scalable platform that allows communications service providers (CSPs) to deploy the same core for multiple use cases, such as Enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB), Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), Internet of Things (IoT) offerings, and private and edge networks for different industry verticals.

You can know more about this at MWC 2023.