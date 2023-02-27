Singtel Announces 5G Security-As-A-Slice Capability

Singtel announced it is among the world's first to have 5G Security-as-a-Slice (SecaaS) capability. This technology allows for the proactive detection and prevention of cyber threats at the network level, preventing them from reaching network users. As we know, 5G Technology has Network slicing capabilities, the SecaaS capability of Singtel will allow the telco to offer customised, highly secure 5G virtual Networks or slices.

Singtel says, according to a survey among its customers in December 2022, nine out of 10 users expressed concern about security, but only three had installed cybersecurity applications to protect their digital assets.

5G Security-as-a-Slice (SecaaS) capability

Singtel says its 5G innovation and Palo Alto Networks expertise in 5G-native security, Machine Learning-Powered Next-Generation Firewalls (ML-Powered NGFW) and cloud-based cybersecurity products helped it to now offer highly secure 5G Virtual Networks or slices.

The SecaaS capability of Singtel means at the network level, cyber threats such as viruses, malware, spyware, phishing links, and malicious websites will be swiftly detected and prevented in real-time, thereby averting their propagation to users' mobile devices. Singtel will roll out its SecaaS service, for consumers and enterprises, in the coming months.

Network Level Security Capability

This means that the SecaaS capability Network users will have some default protection from the Network operator even if the users have not installed any security application. Furthermore, a security solution implemented at the network level can safeguard all 5G network devices, including Internet of Things (IoT) devices, even if the devices do not support cybersecurity applications based on platforms or operating systems. Additionally, real-time security updates carried out at the network level can prevent emerging threats without the need for user intervention.

5G Network Slicing

Network slicing is a key feature of 5G technology that enables the creation of multiple virtual networks on top of a single physical network infrastructure. Each network slice can be customised to meet the specific requirements of different applications, devices, and users.

In a network slice, a portion of the physical network infrastructure is allocated and dedicated to a particular service or application. This enables telcos to provide differentiated services to customers with different requirements.

For example, a network slice can be created to support low-latency applications like autonomous vehicles, while another slice can be created to support high-bandwidth video streaming services. Similar is the case with SecaaS capable Network slice.

The key technologies found in the SecaaS service include:

Palo Alto Networks 5G-Native security

Advanced Threat Prevention analyses suspicious network sessions to provide a near real-time verdict on unknown C2 traffic and block the session inline

Advanced URL Filtering

DNS Security that helps prevent the latest DNS-based attack techniques

Advanced WildFire

SecaaS Rollout

SecaaS will be made commercially available in the coming months, beginning with Singtel's 5G mobile subscribers.