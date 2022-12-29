Singtel Partners Telkom and Medco Power to Enter Indonesia Data Centre Market

Singtel has partnered with Telkom, Indonesia's largest telco, and the Indonesian energy provider Medco Power to launch its first data centre project in Indonesia. This is the third market for Singtel as it advances its regional data centre strategy and looks to address digital infrastructure demand to ASEAN's (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) growth.

Data Centre Location

Singtel and Telkom signed an MOU to collaborate in the area of data centres in April. A ceremony was held for the new hyperscale data centre located in Kabil Industrial Estate along Batam's eastern seaboard.

"This strategic partnership with Telkom and Medco Power in Batam marks our first foray into the data centre market in Indonesia. As Southeast Asia's largest digital economy, Indonesia is core to our expansion plans into high-growth markets," said Andrew Lim, the chief commercial officer of Singtel's Regional Data Centre business

"Our track record in designing, building, and operating data centres, combined with Telkom and Medco Power's deep expertise in their respective fields, will prove a powerful partnership," he added.

Data Centre Capacity

The data centre campus will be developed in three phases on an 8-hectare site and will have a 51 MW overall capacity when fully completed, with the initial phase of the project delivering approximately 20 MW.

Data Centre Campus

With dual-source power that includes clean, renewable energy from Medco Power and the best connectivity through Telkom and Singtel, the Data Centre will be constructed to the latest reliability, security and sustainability standards to serve hyperscalers, multinationals and local businesses in Indonesia and Singapore.

Data Centre Shareholding

Telkom will own the majority of the data centre, while Singtel and Medco Power will be minority shareholders.

Other Data Centres in Development

Along with Indonesia, Singtel is developing a 20 MW capacity data centre in Thailand with partners Gulf Energy and AIS. It is also adding capacity in Singapore with a new build in Tuas. Both data centres are expected to be operational by 2025.