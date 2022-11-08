Equinix Announces TY15 IBX; Invests $115M in its New Data Center

The importance of Data Centers is known, and for a Digital Economy, Data Centers constitute the core of the storage and computational requirements. In such a move, Equinix, the world's digital infrastructure company, announced its fifteenth International Business Exchange (IBX) Data Center in Tokyo, Japan. Details of the location of the DC, sustainability measures and growth forecasts in the story ahead.

Data Center Location:

For serious business customers, Data Center Locations do matter, and that's the reason businesses in digital infrastructure plan Data Centers strategically considering many parameters.

Named TY15, this new Data Center is located adjacent to the existing network and cloud-dense IBX campus in Tokyo. TY15 is expected to strengthen connectivity for global cloud and network service providers, including enterprises, enabling them to scale up and empower Japan's Digital Economy.

Key Facts and Highlights of TY15:

The TY15 IBX is located 1 kilometer from the TY6/TY7/TY8 IBX data centers and approximately 1.5 kilometers from the TY2 IBX data center. Scheduled to open in H2 2024, the first phase of TY15 will provide an initial capacity of approximately 1,200 cabinets and a total of 3,700 cabinets when fully built out. With proximity and direct fibre connectivity to TY2, TY15 will become the premier site in Tokyo for connectivity. Major cloud service providers, such as Amazon Web Services, Alibaba Cloud, Oracle Cloud, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure and IBM Cloud, are all accommodated within the Equinix ecosystem. The new TY15 will provide additional capacity to expand while attracting new cloud providers into the Japanese Market. The newly introduced multipoint-to-multipoint data center interconnection via the Ethernet-switched LAN (E-LAN) technology of Equinix Fabric will help businesses to integrate IT infrastructure easily and cost-effectively. Service providers can use a common network to connect global footprint instead of setting up point-to-point connections.

Sustainability:

With the increasing environmental consciousness, sustainability is at the core when considering Data centers. In that aspect, TY15 IBX will incorporate sustainability into its design, implemented with innovative technologies such as magnetic bearing chillers and free cooling. Equinix data centers adopt ancillary green functionalities like motion-activated LED lights, high-temperature chilled water set points, DCIM and Adaptive Control Systems and cold/hot aisle containment to reduce total energy consumption.

These measures align with the environmental and sustainability goal of the Japanese government to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

According to IMF:

According to IMF, Japan is amplifying efforts to stay digitally competitive by transforming legacy IT systems to those competitive enough regionally and globally to empower innovations and digital transformation. As the digital appetite of Japan's Enterprises continues to soar, there seem to be enough opportunities for cloud and network service providers.

IDC:

IDC forecasts that Japan's domestic public cloud service market is expected to increase, and the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2021 to 2026 will remain at 20.8%, reaching 4,279.5 billion yen in 2026.

Equinix Global Footprint:

Providing digital infrastructure for more than 10,000 of the world's leading businesses, Equinix encompasses over 245 data centers across 71 major metros around the world.

Asia-Pacific Region:

In Asia-Pacific, Equinix currently has 51 data centers in 13 key metros across Australia, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea and Singapore. In early October, the company also announced plans for an approximately $74 million IBX data center in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Global Interconnection Index Study:

According to a recent market study - Global Interconnection Index (GXI) 2023 - announced by Equinix, Tokyo continues to lead the Asia-Pacific region in interconnection growth. With approximately 40 per cent of the bandwidth driven by cloud and network service providers, the growth is forecasted to reach 1,758 Tbps by 2025.

Leveraging the current network density of TY2, TY15 will serve as a magnet to continuously attract additional partners to Equinix's ecosystem and enable service providers to fasten the expansion journey.