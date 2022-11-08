5 Bollywood Movies Including Adipurush and Pathaan Aim for a 2023 release

The Hindi film industry has experienced a year full of ups and downs in 2022, with a number of films starring Bollywood A-listers performing surprisingly poorly at the box office. There are many causes for this, including the surge in OTT material since the epidemic and various boycott movements motivated by, among other things, nepotism and religion. Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt's Shamshera, and Samrat Prithviraj and Rakshabandhan, starring Akshay Kumar all struggled at the box office, while South Indian or pan-Indian films like RRR, Pushpa: The Rise, Kantara, and K. G. F. Chapter 2 did remarkably well.

But there are some highly anticipated Bollywood movies with big stars and big budgets coming out in the coming year. The same are listed below.

1. Adipurush

Adipurush, a film directed by Om Raut, is based on the Ramayana, a work of Hindu mythology. Raghava, the ruler of Ayodhya, travels to the island of Lanka 7,000 years ago in the bilingual Telugu and Hindi film.

Kriti Sanon portrays Janaki, and Prabhas portrays Raghava (Lord Ram). Along with Sunny Singh as Lakshmana and Devdatta Nage as Hanuman, Saif Ali Khan plays the character of Lankesh. Vatsal Seth, Sonal Chauhan, and Trupti Toradmal are also present in the movie. With a budget of almost 250 crores, the movie is a contemporary adaptation of the epic that makes use of VFX and modern technology. The movie is expected to be released in theatres on June 16, 2023.

2. Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan has returned after a four-year absence because his last movie, Zero, in which he co-starred in with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, performed poorly at the box office. For SRK fans, though, 2023 is expected to be a blast, thanks to the release of three films, including Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. Pathaan, which was directed by Siddharth Anand, also prominently featured John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. On January 25, 2023, the movie is expected to be released in theatres worldwide in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

3. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

A 2023 release date has been set for the movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. It also has a fantastic cast from Kolkata. Churni Ganguli and Tota Roy Chowdhury also collaborated with Anjali Anand, Kshitee Jog, and Aamir Bashir. It's a huge ensemble, a familial love tale, and has so many exciting new performers.

4. Jawaan

Atlee, a Tamil filmmaker, and Shah Rukh Khan team up for the first time with Nayanthara, a South Indian star, in Jawaan. With this, she will make her cinematic debut in Hindi. The movie is set to open on June 2, 2023.

5. Dunki

It is Shah Rukh Khan's year. He will play the lead role in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, a Christmas 2023 release that is expected to be a lighthearted comic drama.