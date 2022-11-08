MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC Launched

MediaTek, a major semiconductor manufacturer, has launched a new chipset for flagship smartphones. This new chip is called MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC. With this chip, MediaTek is aiming to offer something better in the 5G domain to customers. The SoC is geared to deliver high-performance gaming and ultra-sharp image capturing and can also support both mmWave and sub-6 GHz band 5G networks. The Dimensity 9200 SoC is the first smartphone chip that comes integrated with an Arm Cortex X4 with operating speeds over 3 GHz. It is also the first chip to feature the first Arm Immortalis - G715 GPU with a hardware-based ray tracing engine.

The MediaTek 9200 SoC packs the company's HyperEngine 6.0 Gaming tech to deliver fluid and fast action. This will enable the gamers in being able to enjoy every scene of the game in the most immersive manner possible. The chip can support extreme gaming displays, eye-catching resolution and extended foldable designs. For display, the chip is integrated with the MediaTek MiraVision 890 tech.

The all-new Dimensity 9200 SoC is also the first Wi-Fi 7 ready smartphone platform. It can support downloads at up to 6.5 Gbps data rates. MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC can provide up to 30% power savings with AI-NR and 45% power savings with AI-SR in all visual applications. For images, the chip integrates the Imagiq 890 image signal processor, which supports captivating captures, whether the image is shot in low-light or bright-light environments.

The chip is built on TSMC's 4nm process and comes with 1 Arm Cortex X3 clocked at 3.05 GHz, 3x Arm Cortex-A715 clocked at 2.85 GHz, and 4x Arm Cortex A510 clocked at 1.8 GHz. This chipset will be used on flagship smartphones for 2023. MediaTek said that the chipset would be available for customers by the end of 2022.

To ensure that users have a very comfortable smartphone viewing experience, this new flagships chipset from MediaTek comes with Smart Bluelight Defender.