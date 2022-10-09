Google Pixel Notepad Foldable Launch Time Period Tipped

Reported by Palak Sharma 0

Follow Us

Google Pixel Notepad Foldable

The Pixel Watch, Google's first smartwatch, and the Pixel 7 line of flagship phones have finally been announced. The Pixel Tablet, which is slated to go on sale in 2023, was also on display at the event. Some Pixel enthusiasts were hoping Google might reveal something about its first foldable phone. Sadly, the brand made no comments regarding it. Ross Young, an analyst at Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), has revealed the Pixel foldable's launch date, though.

The Pixel foldable's official marketing name is not yet revealed. It might be referred to as the Pixel Notepad, according to a report that surfaced at the start of this year. Additionally, it was revealed that Google's first foldable phone would be less expensive than Samsung's. So, when will the Pixel Notepad be released? Young claims that Q1 2023 will see the release of the Pixel foldable. Unfortunately, he didn't offer any fresh details about the Pixel Tablet's features.

Google Pixel Notepad

The Pixel Notepad (codenamed Pipit) will probably resemble the OPPO Find N foldable phone, albeit with a smaller form factor. It may have a 64MP primary camera (Sony IMX787), a 12MP ultra-wide lens (Sony IMX386), and a 10.8MP telephoto lens (Samsung S5K3J1) on the outside. It might have a 10.8MP (S5K3J1) camera for selfies. It might have an 8MP (Sony IMX355) camera inside. According to reports, the Tensor chipset powers the Pixel foldable. It is not yet known if it will use the Tensor SoC from last year or the new Tensor G2, which powers the Pixel 7 series. It should go without saying that the tablet will feature Android 13. It is anticipated that the smartphone will include 512 GB of internal storage and 12 GB of RAM.

Reported By

Palak believes that creativity and simplicity are the keys for the best articles, it helps people to understand your point in a right way. She is also a traveller, love to explore new places, meeting new people and to know about different cultures and religions is what she love. She thinks writing is an art and when a artist holds a pen they create magic with their words.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Airtel Xsafe Cameras: Features and Price
Airtel Xsafe Cameras: Features and Price
Bharti Airtel launched Airtel Xsafe for the Indian market just a few days before the IMC 2022. Airtel Xsafe is a home/office security solution for consumers by Bharti Airtel.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
Airtel 5G Plus Launched: Cities, Speed, Devices, Plans and More
Airtel 5G Plus Launched: Cities, Speed, Devices, Plans and More
Airtel 5G Plus Launched; Now live in 8 cities. No SIM change is needed and existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled. All of urban India to be covered in 2023 making this one of the fastest roll-outs.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments