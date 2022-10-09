Google Pixel Notepad Foldable Launch Time Period Tipped

The Pixel Watch, Google's first smartwatch, and the Pixel 7 line of flagship phones have finally been announced. The Pixel Tablet, which is slated to go on sale in 2023, was also on display at the event. Some Pixel enthusiasts were hoping Google might reveal something about its first foldable phone. Sadly, the brand made no comments regarding it. Ross Young, an analyst at Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), has revealed the Pixel foldable's launch date, though.

The Pixel foldable's official marketing name is not yet revealed. It might be referred to as the Pixel Notepad, according to a report that surfaced at the start of this year. Additionally, it was revealed that Google's first foldable phone would be less expensive than Samsung's. So, when will the Pixel Notepad be released? Young claims that Q1 2023 will see the release of the Pixel foldable. Unfortunately, he didn't offer any fresh details about the Pixel Tablet's features.

Google Pixel Notepad

The Pixel Notepad (codenamed Pipit) will probably resemble the OPPO Find N foldable phone, albeit with a smaller form factor. It may have a 64MP primary camera (Sony IMX787), a 12MP ultra-wide lens (Sony IMX386), and a 10.8MP telephoto lens (Samsung S5K3J1) on the outside. It might have a 10.8MP (S5K3J1) camera for selfies. It might have an 8MP (Sony IMX355) camera inside. According to reports, the Tensor chipset powers the Pixel foldable. It is not yet known if it will use the Tensor SoC from last year or the new Tensor G2, which powers the Pixel 7 series. It should go without saying that the tablet will feature Android 13. It is anticipated that the smartphone will include 512 GB of internal storage and 12 GB of RAM.