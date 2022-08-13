Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 SoC to be Used in Oppo’s Find N Fold and Find N Flip

Oppo released its first foldable phone, the Find N Fold, in December 2021. It was not, however, introduced in India, and it is also unclear when the two rumoured foldable phones would be unveiled there. The Oppo Find N Fold has a 7.1-inch inward-folding display with LTPO technology, a 120Hz refresh rate, an 8.4:9 aspect ratio, and 1,000 nits of maximum brightness.

The first foldable smartphone from the Chinese manufacturer Oppo was introduced in December of last year with the Oppo Find N. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC may power two new foldable phones that Oppo is apparently developing. According to reports, one of the smartphones is a horizontally folding device that may be known as the Oppo Find N Fold, while the other is a vertical folding device that may be known as the Oppo Find N Flip. According to a previous rumour, the company is reportedly developing two foldable cellphones with the same names.

Two new foldable phones are being developed by the Chinese smartphone company Oppo, according to tipster Yogesh Brar and PriceBaba. According to reports, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC will power both devices. As per the rumour, Oppo may introduce a horizontally folding phone under the name Oppo Find N Fold. According to rumours, the second phone could be an Oppo Find N Flip that folds vertically. This is consistent with a previous report that said these two foldable Oppo phones would be released soon. The two rumoured foldable phones have not yet been confirmed by the Chinese smartphone manufacturer.

Oppo released its first foldable phone, the Find N Fold, in December 2021. It was not, however, introduced in India, and it is also unclear when the two rumoured foldable phones would be unveiled there. The Oppo Find N Fold has a 7.1-inch inward-folding display with LTPO technology, a 120Hz refresh rate, an 8.4:9 aspect ratio, and 1,000 nits of maximum brightness. Additionally, the inside display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. Additionally, the phone has a 5.49-inch, 18:9 aspect ratio outer/cover OLED display. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS3.1 storage, powers the Find N.

The Oppo Find N has three cameras on its back: a 13MP telephoto lens, a 16MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 50MP Sony IMX766 main sensor. Additionally, it has two 32MP cameras: one on the inside screen and one on the outer screen. A 4,500mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC wired charging capabilities is included in the Oppo Find N Fold.

