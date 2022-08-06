Oppo ColorOS 13 Launch Date Details

Only a select group of enthusiasts have been permitted to participate in Oppo's internal testing of the beta version of the new ColorOS 13. Now that the beta test has been opened up to a larger public, the firm and OnePlus are doing so. The newest iteration of Oppo's unique Android skin, ColorOS 13, is soon to arrive.

The business recently allowed the public to try the beta version of the software on a few smartphones. Although the new ColorOS 13's precise launch date is still unknown, a recent report implies that it might happen this month (August). The report also states that the Oppo Reno 8 series would begin receiving the latest ColorOS version in September.

According to 91Mobiles, which cited industry sources, ColorOS 13 will be released internationally in August. Additionally, ColorOS 13 will be available on Reno 8 series smartphone users as early as September. The information is consistent with a recent leak from tipster Digital Chat Station, who said Oppo's new software skin would debut in the first half of August.

As previously announced, OPPO also made the Oppo Find X5, Oppo Find X5 Pro, and Oppo Find N available for public testing of ColorOS 13 beta. However, the firm only accepted 1000 customers for each model and the beta testing registration was only accessible until August 4. The most recent version of Android, ColorOS 13, will be built upon. In terms of design and usefulness, there will probably be significant changes. Next features will also be included in the new OS. It is said to have enhanced the adoption of free tiny windows and background retention rate.

If you wish to use the Android 13 build before it is officially released, you can sign up for your phone for the ColorOS 13 beta, which is based on Android 13. To proceed, start by creating a backup of your data and updating your OPPO Find N, OPPO X5, and OPPO X5 Pro to A.20/A.21.