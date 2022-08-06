Reliance Jio Announces JioGamesWatch: Everything You Should Know About It

Mobile streaming is possible in various resolutions, including FHD (1920x1080p), HD, and more, depending on the kind of internet connection the user has.

JioGamesWatch

Reliance Jio has just announced JioGamesWatch. The trend of online gaming and streaming has caught up with most of the world, where internet services are seamless. JioGames is already a well-known platform that has aimed to revolutionise the Indian online gaming space. Now, to make the gaming experience more interactive and social for the consumers, Jio has announced JioGamesWatch.

What is JioGamesWatch?

Through JioGamesWatch, users will be able to go live while gaming online and show their content to millions of users. The best part is that Jio users can go live via any device, under low latency, to showcase their online gaming skills. Viewers can participate in polls, use emotes, and more to show the creators/streamers the kind of experience they are getting from their content.

JioGamesWatch Features:

First of all, JioGamesWatch will teach you how you can leverage the platform to go live. There is a set of FAQs which is a part of creators' resources to help users in generating as much content as possible.

Mobile streaming is possible in various resolutions, including FHD (1920x1080p), HD, and more, depending on the kind of internet connection the user has. There are several community events through which the creators can engage with their audience. Users will be able to view the content of JioGamesWatch directly on their Set-Top Boxes (STBs), which is a very cool thing.

To be a part of JioGamesWatch, no fee or charges are required. VoD or Video-on-Demand service is available where users can subscribe to their favourite creators and influencers to never miss out on important content.

The app of JioGamesWatch will be available on the home screen of Jio STB, but on the smartphone, it is available only as a feature inside the JioGames app. It will be available for both iOS and Android applications.

