Tata Play STBs Available With up to Rs 400 Vouchers

Tata Play, the number one Direct-to-Home (DTH) operator in India, is offering its Set-Top Boxes (STBs) with discounts of up to Rs 400. Tata Play has been very aggressive with its approach to acquiring new-age customers by also offering channel packs which come with over-the-top (OTT) subscriptions. One thing that’s great about Tata Play’s STBs is that they are not too expensive compared to the competitors’ offerings but also bring a lot of value to the table. Here’s all you should know about the discount offer that Tata Play is offering with its STBs right now.

Tata Play STBs Are Available at Discount of up to Rs 400 Right Now

Tata Play is offering its normal HD STB for Rs 1,699 right now with a discount of Rs 150. Note that to get the discount, users will have to make the payment online and use the code ‘TPL150’.

Then, users can get a discount of Rs 200 on the Tata Play Binge+ STB. This is a hybrid STB from Tata Play through which users can watch both satellite TV and OTT content just with a click of a few buttons. Again, the payment will have to be made online to the company, and users will have to apply the code ‘TPL200’ for the discount. Users get a free one-month subscription to the Tata Sky Binge service with this STB.

There’s a discount of Rs 400 on the purchase of Tata Play+ HD STB. This STB comes for Rs 4,999, which means the company is offering almost an 8% discount on the purchase. Users will have to apply the code ‘TPL400’ during checkout while making the payment online to Tata Play.

To purchase the STB online, you can visit Tata Play’s official website, where all these STBs are listed. There’s no discount on the SD STB which is currently available for Rs 1,499.