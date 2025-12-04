Tata Play Binge Adds Times Play to its Offerings

Reported by Tanuja K 0

With a single subscription to Tata Play Binge, users will be able to now access the entire content inside the Times Play platform. The Tata Play Binge premium subscription starts at just Rs 199 per month. There are more kinds of plans, but that is something we will discuss separately.

Highlights

  • Tata Play Binge, an OTT (over-the-top) aggregation service, has added a new platform to its offerings to the customers.
  • This new platform is Times Play, a digital-first OTT platform from Times Network.
  • Users can also purchase the Times Play susbcription in a standalone manner.

Follow Us

tata play binge adds times play to

Tata Play Binge, an OTT (over-the-top) aggregation service, has added a new platform to its offerings to the customers. This new platform is Times Play, a digital-first OTT platform from Times Network. Users can also purchase the Times Play susbcription in a standalone manner. With the Times Play, users can watch and consume many things such as lifestyle content, news content, business content, and more through a single interface. Now the premium channels such as Zoom, Romedy Now, Movies Now, MNX MN+, Times Now, ET Now, Times Now Navbharat, ET Now Swadesh, and Pickleball Now offers a seamless access to entertainment, as well as news platforms.




Read More - Reliance Jio Rs 189 Plan is Still a Good Deal

With a single subscription to Tata Play Binge, users will be able to now access the entire content inside the Times Play platform. The Tata Play Binge premium subscription starts at just Rs 199 per month. There are more kinds of plans, but that is something we will discuss separately.

On the partnership, Pallavi Puri, Chief Commercial and Content Officer at Tata Play said, "At Tata Play Binge, our goal is to make entertainment discovery effortless by bringing together diverse content from India and across the world on one platform. The addition of Times Play strengthens this promise, offering viewers a richer mix of premium entertainment from Times Network, without the complexity of juggling multiple apps or subscriptions."

Read More - OPPO A6x 5G Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Tata Play Binge also recently added WAVES by Prasar Bharti and BBC Player. The platform is slowly becoming one of the most diversified and unique OTT aggregators not only in India, but globally. Additionally, if you are subscribing to any of the DTH (Direct-to-Home) packs of Tata Play, then you can also look for plans that bundle Netflix.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

S Pal :

Probably yes. As per tarangsanchar the nearest bts should be 400m away from my residence, yet I latch on to…

BSNL Beats Vi in Subscriber Growth Despite Weaker Network

sudhakar :

The minimum lock in time must be reduced to 30 days from the existing 90 days.

MNP Complaints Drop Sharply Across India, DoT Data Shows Clear…

Faraz :

almost all vendors take money in Kolkata too except one again that I know of. They probably desire to make…

Vodafone Idea Continues to Offer Rs 1 Recharge Pack With…

Faraz :

I remember of even Scindia ji saying BSNL will launch 4G on 15 August 2022 back in March 2021 till…

BSNL Beats Vi in Subscriber Growth Despite Weaker Network

TheAndroidFreak :

I did from roadside vendors only.

Vodafone Idea Continues to Offer Rs 1 Recharge Pack With…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments