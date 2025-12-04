Redmi 15C Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Redmi 15C comes with a large 6.9-inch display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC with support for 33W fast-charging.

Highlights

  • Redmi 15C, a new and affordable smartphone from Redmi has launched in India.
  • This phone features a Dimensity 6 series chipset from MediaTek.
  • It is a super affordable phone, and will compete with the newly launched OPPO A6x 5G which too recently launched in the country.

Follow Us

redmi 15c launched in india price and

Redmi 15C, a new and affordable smartphone from Redmi has launched in India. This phone features a Dimensity 6 series chipset from MediaTek. It is a super affordable phone, and will compete with the newly launched OPPO A6x 5G which too recently launched in the country. There's a large display on the phone, and it is available in three different colours. Let's take a look at the price and specifications.




Read More - OPPO A6x 5G Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Redmi 15C Price in India

The Redmi 15C has launched in India in three memory variants:

  • 4GB+128GB = Rs 12,499
  • 6GB+128GB = Rs 13,999
  • 8GB+128GB = Rs 15,499

The phone will be available with Xiaomi Easy Finance, for which the lending partner is Axio. The device will be available at Xiaomi Retail, Amazon Specials, and mi.com. The first sale of the device will take place on December 11, 2025, at 12 PM.

Read More - Tata Play Binge Adds Times Play to its Offerings

Redmi 15C Specifications in India

Redmi 15C comes with a large 6.9-inch display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC with support for 33W fast-charging. The device has a 50MP AI dual camera sensor and is also IP64 rated. It is available in three colours - Dusk Purple, Moonlight Blue, and Midnight Black.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

S Pal :

Probably yes. As per tarangsanchar the nearest bts should be 400m away from my residence, yet I latch on to…

BSNL Beats Vi in Subscriber Growth Despite Weaker Network

sudhakar :

The minimum lock in time must be reduced to 30 days from the existing 90 days.

MNP Complaints Drop Sharply Across India, DoT Data Shows Clear…

Faraz :

almost all vendors take money in Kolkata too except one again that I know of. They probably desire to make…

Vodafone Idea Continues to Offer Rs 1 Recharge Pack With…

Faraz :

I remember of even Scindia ji saying BSNL will launch 4G on 15 August 2022 back in March 2021 till…

BSNL Beats Vi in Subscriber Growth Despite Weaker Network

TheAndroidFreak :

I did from roadside vendors only.

Vodafone Idea Continues to Offer Rs 1 Recharge Pack With…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments