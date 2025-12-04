Redmi 15C Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Redmi 15C, a new and affordable smartphone from Redmi has launched in India. This phone features a Dimensity 6 series chipset from MediaTek. It is a super affordable phone, and will compete with the newly launched OPPO A6x 5G which too recently launched in the country. There's a large display on the phone, and it is available in three different colours. Let's take a look at the price and specifications.









Read More - OPPO A6x 5G Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Redmi 15C Price in India

The Redmi 15C has launched in India in three memory variants:

4GB+128GB = Rs 12,499

6GB+128GB = Rs 13,999

8GB+128GB = Rs 15,499

The phone will be available with Xiaomi Easy Finance, for which the lending partner is Axio. The device will be available at Xiaomi Retail, Amazon Specials, and mi.com. The first sale of the device will take place on December 11, 2025, at 12 PM.

Read More - Tata Play Binge Adds Times Play to its Offerings

Redmi 15C Specifications in India

Redmi 15C comes with a large 6.9-inch display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC with support for 33W fast-charging. The device has a 50MP AI dual camera sensor and is also IP64 rated. It is available in three colours - Dusk Purple, Moonlight Blue, and Midnight Black.