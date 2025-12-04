Ray Ban Meta (Gen 2) AI Glasses Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Ray Ban Meta (Gen 2) AI Glasses have finally launched in India. What's cool about these glasses is that they come with support for 3K video recording. This is something many users have been waiting for. The Gen 1 Ray Ban Meta glasses support 3K Ultra HD video recording as well. However, this is only for up to 3 minutes. It is not a lot, but it is a step in the right direction.









The Ray-Ban India authorised retailers now have these glasses available for the consumers. These are AI powered glasses, naturally. There are many upgrades in this. Let's take a look at everything that is new here along with the price.

Ray Ban Meta (Gen 2) AI Glasses Price in India

Ray Ban Meta (Gen 2) AI Glasses start in India at Rs 39,900 and will go up to Rs 45,700. It comes with a great pouch, and has a stylish frame to with it.

Ray Ban Meta (Gen 2) AI Glasses Specifications in India

Ray Ban Meta (Gen 2) AI Glasses feature a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera sensor which can shoot in 3K Ultra HD, but only for up to three minutes. The image quality has also been improved by Meta and now the glasses can take ultrawide HDR images. The future software updates are slated to bring new camera modes such as hyperlapse and slow motion.

There's a five-micro speaker setup which offers loud sound, deeper bass, and better directional audio. The audio system has also been upgraded for the glasses. Battery life has also been improved to last up to 8 hours now on a single charge. There's also a charging case included, with which the glasses can last up to 48 hours. The Ray Ban Meta (Gen 2) AI Glasses now support fast charging, which will charge the device to 50% in just 20 minutes.