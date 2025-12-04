Ray Ban Meta (Gen 2) AI Glasses Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Ray Ban Meta (Gen 2) AI Glasses start in India at Rs 39,900 and will go up to Rs 45,700. It comes with a great pouch, and has a stylish frame to with it.

Highlights

  • Ray Ban Meta (Gen 2) AI Glasses have finally launched in India.
  • What's cool about these glasses is that they come with support for 3K video recording.
  • This is something many users have been waiting for.

Follow Us

ray ban meta gen 2 ai glasses launched

Ray Ban Meta (Gen 2) AI Glasses have finally launched in India. What's cool about these glasses is that they come with support for 3K video recording. This is something many users have been waiting for. The Gen 1 Ray Ban Meta glasses support 3K Ultra HD video recording as well. However, this is only for up to 3 minutes. It is not a lot, but it is a step in the right direction.




The Ray-Ban India authorised retailers now have these glasses available for the consumers. These are AI powered glasses, naturally. There are many upgrades in this. Let's take a look at everything that is new here along with the price.

Read More - Redmi 15C Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Ray Ban Meta (Gen 2) AI Glasses Price in India

Ray Ban Meta (Gen 2) AI Glasses start in India at Rs 39,900 and will go up to Rs 45,700. It comes with a great pouch, and has a stylish frame to with it.

Read More - OPPO A6x 5G Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Ray Ban Meta (Gen 2) AI Glasses Specifications in India

Ray Ban Meta (Gen 2) AI Glasses feature a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera sensor which can shoot in 3K Ultra HD, but only for up to three minutes. The image quality has also been improved by Meta and now the glasses can take ultrawide HDR images. The future software updates are slated to bring new camera modes such as hyperlapse and slow motion.

There's a five-micro speaker setup which offers loud sound, deeper bass, and better directional audio. The audio system has also been upgraded for the glasses. Battery life has also been improved to last up to 8 hours now on a single charge. There's also a charging case included, with which the glasses can last up to 48 hours. The Ray Ban Meta (Gen 2) AI Glasses now support fast charging, which will charge the device to 50% in just 20 minutes.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

S Pal :

Probably yes. As per tarangsanchar the nearest bts should be 400m away from my residence, yet I latch on to…

BSNL Beats Vi in Subscriber Growth Despite Weaker Network

sudhakar :

The minimum lock in time must be reduced to 30 days from the existing 90 days.

MNP Complaints Drop Sharply Across India, DoT Data Shows Clear…

Faraz :

almost all vendors take money in Kolkata too except one again that I know of. They probably desire to make…

Vodafone Idea Continues to Offer Rs 1 Recharge Pack With…

Faraz :

I remember of even Scindia ji saying BSNL will launch 4G on 15 August 2022 back in March 2021 till…

BSNL Beats Vi in Subscriber Growth Despite Weaker Network

TheAndroidFreak :

I did from roadside vendors only.

Vodafone Idea Continues to Offer Rs 1 Recharge Pack With…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments