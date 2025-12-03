OPPO A6x 5G Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

The OPPO A6x 5G comes with a 6.5-inch LCD panel with HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The device supports a peak brightness of 1125nits and 8-bit colour depth.

Highlights

  • OPPO, a Chinese smartphone maker, has just launched the OPPO A6x 5G in India.
  • This is an affordable 5G phone meant to target the masses.
  • The device features a MediaTek Dimensity 6 series chip, and a huge battery.

OPPO, a Chinese smartphone maker, has just launched the OPPO A6x 5G in India. This is an affordable 5G phone meant to target the masses. The device features a MediaTek Dimensity 6 series chip, and a huge battery. There's a large display as well with support for high-refresh rate. This is just like any other decent budget device in India. Let's take a look at the price and specifications of the phone.




OPPO A6x 5G Price in India

OPPO A6x 5G will be available in India in three memory variants:

  • 4GB+64GB = Rs 12,499
  • 4GB+128GB = Rs 13,499
  • 6GB+128GB = Rs 14,999

The phone will be available in two colours - Ice Blue and Olive Green shades.

OPPO A6x 5G Specifications in India

The OPPO A6x 5G comes with a 6.5-inch LCD panel with HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The device supports a peak brightness of 1125nits and 8-bit colour depth. The phone packs a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, and supports 5G connectivity. It will run on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15 out of the box.

There's a 6500mAh battery in the phone along with support for 45W fast-charging. There's a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the phone.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

