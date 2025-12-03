Sanchar Saathi App: Only Apple Didn’t Participate in Discussions

If you live in India, and are aware of the digital rules, you should also know about the Sanchar Saathi portal/app. This portal was announced by the government with a simple aim - to help users with reporting and finding their stolen or lost phones easily. The Sanchar Saathi platform can be accessed by any Indian citizen, and also brings authorities such as police closer to sensitive cases. Now, the government recently mandated the mobile phone players to pre-install the Sanchar Saathi app on their new phones.









While the users will be able to delete the app in case they want to, now the phone makers will have to mandatorily include the app on their phones. Apple, naturally, didn't entertain this order from the government. Chandra Sekhar Pemmansani, minister of state for communications, on Tuesday said confirmed that Apple was the only company that didn't participate in the working group for this matter.

This working group included equipment manufacturers and industry people/companies. According to an industry report, Apple wants to discuss the order with the government and then work out a middle path with them. As per Apple's policies, the company won't pre-install any third-party or government apps on its iPhones.

Addressing the privacy concerns also, Pemmasani said, "When you click on the app to report fraud or spam, it will ask for the number from which you received the call. Then it gets reported. Nothing else will be reported. If there is an SMS message, then it will ask for the number from which the SMS was received. Other than this information, no other information will be recorded or reported."

The app has already been downloaded by 1.4 crore users, and will soon get more downloads once the rule comes into effect.