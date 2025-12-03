Sanchar Saathi App: Only Apple Didn’t Participate in Discussions

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

While the users will be able to delete the app in case they want to, now the phone makers will have to mandatorily include the app on their phones. Apple, naturally, didn't entertain this order from the government.

Highlights

  • If you live in India, and are aware of the digital rules, you should also know about the Sanchar Saathi portal/app.
  • This portal was announced by the government with a simple aim - to help users with reporting and finding their stolen or lost phones easily.
  • The Sanchar Saathi platform can be accessed by any Indian citizen, and also brings authorities such as police closer to sensitive cases.

Follow Us

sanchar saathi app only apple didnt participate

If you live in India, and are aware of the digital rules, you should also know about the Sanchar Saathi portal/app. This portal was announced by the government with a simple aim - to help users with reporting and finding their stolen or lost phones easily. The Sanchar Saathi platform can be accessed by any Indian citizen, and also brings authorities such as police closer to sensitive cases. Now, the government recently mandated the mobile phone players to pre-install the Sanchar Saathi app on their new phones.




Read More - Vivo X300 Series Launched in India: Price and Specs

While the users will be able to delete the app in case they want to, now the phone makers will have to mandatorily include the app on their phones. Apple, naturally, didn't entertain this order from the government. Chandra Sekhar Pemmansani, minister of state for communications, on Tuesday said confirmed that Apple was the only company that didn't participate in the working group for this matter.

This working group included equipment manufacturers and industry people/companies. According to an industry report, Apple wants to discuss the order with the government and then work out a middle path with them. As per Apple's policies, the company won't pre-install any third-party or government apps on its iPhones.

Read More - Indian Telcos Support SIM-Binding for OTT Apps

Addressing the privacy concerns also, Pemmasani said, "When you click on the app to report fraud or spam, it will ask for the number from which you received the call. Then it gets reported. Nothing else will be reported. If there is an SMS message, then it will ask for the number from which the SMS was received. Other than this information, no other information will be recorded or reported."

The app has already been downloaded by 1.4 crore users, and will soon get more downloads once the rule comes into effect.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Vgk :

I always wonder why Jio hasn’t tied up with BSNL for 2g only roaming, anyone who has a 2g only…

BSNL Beats Vi in Subscriber Growth Despite Weaker Network

lbp :

instead why not offer booster pack like old days like for 30rs/month 20p/min(2g) 5p/min(VoLTE) 1p/mb data 20p/ sms this 1rs…

Vodafone Idea Continues to Offer Rs 1 Recharge Pack With…

Arjun :

Correct.. bsnl 4g ( 700 band) providing good coverage and speed in deep indoor...

BSNL Beats Vi in Subscriber Growth Despite Weaker Network

Arjun :

I ported my primary number to bsnl last month. Running smoothly....700 band has great coverage. I traveled through city to…

BSNL Beats Vi in Subscriber Growth Despite Weaker Network

TheAndroidFreak :

BSNL and Vi should do intra roaming for all circles. Will be helpful for both.

Airtel, BSNL, and Jio Gain Wireless Users in October 2025;…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments