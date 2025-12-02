Indian Telcos Support SIM-Binding for OTT Apps

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

COAI represents companies such as Vodafone Idea (Vi), Bharti Airtel, and Reliance Jio. The telecom department has said that the OTT based platforms need to ensure that users are logged out of their web/desktop logins in every six hours.

Highlights

  • The Indian telecom operators have supported the SIM binding move for OTT (over-the-top) services.
  • These are OTT based communication apps such as WhatsApp, Telegram and more.
  • The notification from DoT (Department of Telecommunications) recently came and is aimed at making cyber experience safe for users.

Follow Us

indian telcos support sim binding for ott

The Indian telecom operators have supported the SIM binding move for OTT (over-the-top) services. These are OTT based communication apps such as WhatsApp, Telegram and more. The notification from DoT (Department of Telecommunications) recently came and is aimed at making cyber experience safe for users.




"COAI welcomes and commends the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for taking a landmark step towards bolstering National Security and safeguarding our citizens, by mandating SIM-binding for devices for App based Communication Services," said Lt. Gen. Dr. S.P. Kochhar, Director General, COAI.

Read More - WhatsApp and More to be Affected in India by this New Rule

"This mandate requires that the App based Communication Services must remain continuously linked to the SIM card, which is associated with the Mobile Number used for identification of customers/users or for provisioning or delivery of services. Such continuous linkage ensures complete accountability and traceability for any activity undertaken by the SIM card and its associated Communication App, thereby closing long-persistent gaps that have enabled anonymity and misuse."

This is something COAI has advocated for a long time. The telecom body represents companies such as Vodafone Idea (Vi), Bharti Airtel, and Reliance Jio. The telecom department has said that the OTT based platforms need to ensure that users are logged out of their web/desktop logins in every six hours.

Read More - Jio Adds More 5G FWA Users than Airtel in October 2025

So if you are using WhatsApp on your desktop/web, then you will need to log-in again and again every six hours. This will definitely be a huge pain for the consumers. The telcos are supporting this notion, however. Users have not reacted well to this notification from the telecom department online.

"COAI firmly believes that this mechanism will significantly reduce spam and fraudulent communications perpetrated through these platforms and help mitigate financial frauds. Telecom operators stand fully committed to supporting seamless implementation of this directive," said COAI.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Sahil Shah :

Don't mind till the time I can uninstall. The app will be uninstalled as soon as I set-up a new…

India asks Smartphone Makers to Preload Phones with Govt App:…

Shivraj Roy :

India is a really inside a long dark tunnel with no end in sight

India asks Smartphone Makers to Preload Phones with Govt App:…

Archi :

BSNL has nothing in its backhaul but fiber...notice how BSNL never says anything when it comes to backhaul spectrum. Next…

TRAI Likely to Make Cost of Backhaul Spectrum Cheaper for…

Faraz :

BSNL claimed themselves in Sept and oct. https://telecomtalk.info/bsnl-5g-rollout-in-december-2025-details/999863/

BSNL Beats Vi in Subscriber Growth Despite Weaker Network

Faraz :

to me, it looks like Jio will first try refarm 20 MHz B3 for 5G, then when customer ratio is…

BSNL Beats Vi in Subscriber Growth Despite Weaker Network

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments