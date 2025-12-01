OnePlus 15R, OnePlus Pad Go 2 will Launch in Bengaluru, India

OnePlus 15R, and OnePlus Pad Go 2, two new products from the company are soon going to launch in India. The OnePlus 15R will be the successor to the OnePlus 13R and will feature the world's first Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5. The OnePlus Pad Go 2 will come alongside this new phone from OnePlus. This will be a live keynote event in front of thousands of OnePlus Community members in Bengaluru, India. This will be the latest R series device from the company.









Read More - India asks Smartphone Makers to Preload Phones with Govt App: Report

OnePlus said that the OnePlus 15R will feature the three advanced technologies found in OnePlus 15 - Ultra Clear Mode, Clear Burst and the Clear Night Engine. The phone will come with the new G2 Wi-Fi chip, along with a touch-response chip which will give the device the ability to sense touch quicker than other devices in the same range.

The OnePlus 15R will come with a large display and have a 1.5K AMOLED display panel on top with support for 165Hz refresh rate. The phone will be able to go to 1800nits of peak brightness.

Read More - Jio Adds More 5G FWA Users than Airtel in October 2025

The OnePlus Pad Go 2, on the other hand, will feature a 2.8K display with peak brightness support of 900nits. It reaches a 98% DCI-P3 colour coverage. The phone supports Dolby Vision and supports all-day comfort with TUV Rheinland Smart Care 4.0 certification. The Pad Go 2 will also feature OnePlus's Open Canvas software which will help users multi-task efficiently on a large display. The Pad Go 2 will come with split screen mode and will also be able to switch between multiple windows quickly.

OnePlus is also celebrating its 12th anniversary this week and has also announced OnePlus Run 2.0 game. Users who complete the game will get exciting prizes.