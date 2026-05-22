Jio, OPPO Partner to Deliver 5G Advanced with Find X9s, Find X9 Ultra

OPPO, a global tech giant has partnered with Reliance Jio to deliver 5G SA Advanced (5GA) to the customers. If you have a flagship OPPO phone with you, and you see 5GA on top of the screen with Jio’s network, that means you are getting this service from the telecom operator. Jio can deliver 5GA because it has deployed 5G SA (standalone) across the country.

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Key Highlights OPPO has partnered with Reliance Jio to bring 5G Advanced (5GA) support to flagship smartphones in India.

The newly launched OPPO Find X9s and OPPO Find X9 Ultra now support Jio’s 5G SA Advanced network capabilities.

OPPO claims that 5GA can deliver internet speeds up to three times faster compared to conventional 5G experiences.

OPPO’s AI LinkBoost technology works alongside Jio’s network to improve connectivity stability, streaming, gaming, and calling performance.

Both flagship phones feature a new 360-degree surround antenna architecture designed to enhance signal reception across key network bands.

Now, OPPO has confirmed that the newly launched OPPO Find X9s and the OPPO Find X9 ultra come with support for 5GA on Jio’s network.

OPPO and Jio Unlocking a New Era of Communications

OPPO said, that as a strategic partner of Jio, it has launched 5GA compatible smartphones in India. This unlocks a new era of communications for the users. There’s a new unique antenna architecture on the device which unlocks a superior network performance in the Find X9s and Find X9 Ultra which just launched.

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