PlayStation Plus Prices Go Up Signficantly in India

PlayStation Plus has just recevied a significant price hike in India. If you are a regular subscriber, your next renewal will be more expensive. Sony has hiked the prices of PlayStation Plus subscriptions by up to 30% for Indian consumers. The increases range from Rs 150 to Rs 2,280 across different plans.

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Key Highlights Sony has increased PlayStation Plus subscription prices in India by up to 30%.

The highest increase is for the PlayStation Plus Deluxe 12-month plan, which now costs Rs 9,879 instead of Rs 7,599.

All subscription tiers including Essential, Extra, and Deluxe have received price hikes across monthly, quarterly, and annual plans.

The annual PlayStation Plus Essential plan now costs Rs 5,139, up from Rs 3,949 previously.

Sony has not officially explained the reason behind the price hike in India yet.

Let’s take a look at the old and new prices of the PlayStation Plus subscription in India.

PlayStation Plus Subscription Price in India

So firstly, let’s note the different types of PlayStation Subscription tiers that are present. These are – PlayStation Plus Essential, PlayStation Plus Extra, and PlayStation Plus Deluxe. Further, there is a one month, three months, and twelve months subscription available for the users. Now let’s take a look at the prices.

PlayStation Plus Essential

1-Month = Rs 499 to Rs 649 (Rs 150 increase)

3-Months = Rs 1,199 to Rs 1,599 (Rs 400 increase)

12-Months = Rs 3,949 to Rs 5,139 (Rs 1,190 increase)

PlayStation Plus Extra

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