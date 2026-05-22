Dhurandhar 2 Already Available in Netflix: How to Watch

Dhurandhar 2 is set to release in India in June 4, 2026. However, it has actually released already globally for the audience on Netflix. Yes, if you are in India, you will have to wait for the release on JioHotstar. In case you are outside India with a Netflix subscription, then you can easily access Dhurandhar 2 on the platform. It is worth noting that Dhurandhar 1 is already available on Netflix. Users expected that part 2 will also come on the same platform.

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Key Highlights Dhurandhar 2 is already available internationally on Netflix for audiences outside India.

Indian viewers will get the movie exclusively on JioHotstar starting June 4, 2026, at 7 PM during a grand digital premiere.

Users in India expecting the movie on Netflix may be disappointed as streaming rights for India belong to JioHotstar.

The first movie, Dhurandhar, continues to stream on Netflix globally.

Dhurandhar 2 is still running in cinemas and multiplexes across India despite its OTT rollout.

However, now it has been confirmed that Dhurandhar 2 will arrive on JioHotstar for the Indian users. For more details on the India release, check this.

Dhurandhar 2: How to Watch on Netflix

If you are in an international location, then Netflix will show you Dhurandhar 2 if you have the subscription of the platform. However, if you are in India, you can still see Dhurandhar 2 on Netflix.

You will need to go the VPN route. But not the free VPNs. You will get to watch the movie if you are connected to the VPN with servers in locations such as the United States (US), UK, Canada and UAE. Dhurandhar 2 is a blockbuster featuring Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, and various actors as different characters.

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