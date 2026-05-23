Dhurandhar Extended Cut Released on Netflix India

Dhurandhar 1, which was already available on Netflix India, will now be further available with an extended cut in India. This is titled Dhurandhar (Raw and Undekha) and is now already streaming on Netflix. Note that the regular variant of Dhurandhar is also available on Netflix. We don’t know how big of a difference is there in the scenes when it comes to the extended cut variant. Both the Dhurandhar regular release and the extended cut are three hours and twenty five minutes in length. So while we are not sitting down to figure out the difference by watching the entire movie, we would love it if you can leave your observations in the comments section below.

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Key Highlights Dhurandhar: Raw and Undekha is now streaming on Netflix India as an extended cut of the original Dhurandhar.

Both the original and extended cut versions have the same runtime of 3 hours and 25 minutes.

The extended version is expected to contain only a few additional or extended scenes instead of major story changes.

Dhurandhar 2 is currently available on Netflix for international audiences outside India.

Indian viewers will officially be able to stream Dhurandhar 2 on JioHotstar starting June 5, 2026, after a digital premiere on June 4 at 7 PM.

Dhurandhar Raw and Undekha Might Not be Very Different

As things go with extended cuts of movies, Dhurandhar Raw and Undekha might just have a select few scenes that are extended. The reason these scenes are usually cut is because the movie mostly does it job without them too. So here’s the thing, you don’t really need to watch the extended cut fearing that you will miss out on something major.

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