Apple Could Soon Charge Separately for Siri AI Advanced

Apple, a global tech giant, could soon start charging separately for Siri. This is just like what Google charges for Gemini. There is a free tier for everyone, but after that, for advanced capabilities, companies charge a subscription fee. The same could happen with Apple as well. With the iOS 27, macOS 27, ipadOS 27 and watchOS 27, users would likely get to see a new Siri from Apple.

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Key Highlights Apple is reportedly considering a paid subscription tier for advanced Siri AI features.

The upgraded Siri experience is expected to arrive with iOS 27, macOS 27, iPadOS 27, and watchOS 27.

Apple has partnered with Google to integrate Gemini capabilities into Siri.

A dedicated Siri app is expected to offer chat history and persistent context, similar to AI chatbots.

Apple may initially offer enhanced Siri features through iCloud+ before launching a standalone subscription.

Earlier at the World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2026, Apple announced that it has partnered with Google to boost Siri experience with Gemini. Apple’s AI partnership with Google is a major win for the search engine giant.

According to Mark Gurman from Bloomberg, Apple could introduce new advanced AI capabilities for Siri. Apple will have to bring features that could convince users that they are worth paying for. In the next 12 months, Apple could bring this subscription for the users. At this stage, the company is still working on the features.

For AI features such as Siri and Playground, which are both natively installed on Apple’s ecosystem products, the company has to incur high costs for maintaining operating servers. For now, Apple could let the iCloud+ subscribers get higher rate limits for a higher usage. However, in the future, this could turn into a different subscription by the company.