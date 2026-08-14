Redmi Note 17 5G is now available for users in India, and we have a unit with us now. The Redmi Note 17 5G has a large battery and the same specifications as what you have seen in China. It has a large display, and LPDDR4x RAM and support for fast-charging. There is a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset inside the phone. It will be sold through Amazon and Xiaomi online store. We have the device with us for a few days now, and our first impressions are here. Read below to get an idea of how the phone actually is and wait for a full review at a later date.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Redmi Note 17 5G Design and Display

Our first impressions are majorly focused towards the design and display. For camera and performance, you will have to wait a little longer for the review to come out.

Redmi Note 17 5G has a dual-camera setup at the back. Right off the bat, you notice a huge display. It has a plastic body, but it still looks premium. The camera island also sports a decent design. I have the purple variant, and from the image you can see, it feels like stars falling at the back. The power button and volume rockers are on the right side, and this has become an industry standard now to leave the left side empty. The bezels are almost symmetrical and thin, except at the bottom, which has a slightly thicker bezel. The Type-C port, a speaker grille and the SIM-tray is at the bottom.