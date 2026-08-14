Google Pixel Watch 5 Design for India: First Look

Google Pixel Watch 5 has finally launched for India. The Google Pixel Watch 5 is available for pre-orders in India now. It will be available in two sizes – 41mm and 45mm. The larger screen size will cost you more money. We got to take a look at the Pixel Watch 5 at the Made by Google event in India on August 13, 2026. It has launched in four colours. Further, you can pre-order one with a no-cost EMI as well. The Pixel Watch 5 is available in four colour options – Polished Silver, Champagne Gold, Satin Pyrite Aluminium, and Matte Black Aluminium. We captured the images of the Pixel Watch 5 which showcases its design.

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Google Pixel Watch 5 Design in India

Google Pixel Watch 5 has a round dial, a big crown, and is available in two sizes – 41mm and 45mm. The charging port is also in the watch’s body, and it has a silicone strap. The sensor is at the bottom. It can be paired with Android watches, by downloading the Google Pixel app. It is now available for pre-orders. We can’t talk much about the watch right now due to embargos being in place.

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Google says that this watch is designed for Gemini Intelligence. The company has claimed that this watch can offer up to 40 minutes of battery. Further, with fast-charge enabled, users will get 15 hours worth of battery life with just 15 minutes of charging.