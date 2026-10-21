Bharti Airtel’s Air-Gapped Cloud offering enables organizations to run artificial intelligence tools in environments disconnected from the public internet. Powered by Google Cloud, the platform is positioned for defense and government organizations that require sensitive information to remain within controlled infrastructure. Airtel says its teams manage deployments on site, supporting data residency and sovereignty within India.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Key Highlights Airtel Air-Gapped Cloud is powered by Google Cloud.

The deployed platform operates without internet or Google Cloud connectivity.

Supported AI capabilities include document, audio and video analysis.

Airtel describes controls covering data, operational and software sovereignty.

The offering combines integrated hardware and software with Airtel management.

The offering combines offline AI capabilities, local data processing and an integrated cloud platform.

Its applications include analyzing documents, processing audio and video, translating information and supporting operations in locations where external connectivity is unavailable or restricted.

Also Read: Airtel Founder Sunil Bharti Mittal Honoured With France’s Highest Civilian Distinction

How Does Airtel’s Air-Gapped Cloud Work?

An air-gapped environment operates in isolation from external networks. Airtel says its deployed platform can operate without connectivity to Google Cloud or the public internet, allowing organizations to run supported services within a controlled environment.

Processing happens inside the isolated infrastructure, letting sensitive workloads run without a live connection to a remote public cloud. Organizations can therefore use supported cloud and AI capabilities while keeping their operating environment disconnected.

The underlying Google Distributed Cloud air-gapped platform supports computing, storage, data management and AI services. Google’s documentation also lists support for virtual machines and Kubernetes-based workloads, allowing different applications to operate within the local cloud environment.