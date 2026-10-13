Airtel Founder Sunil Bharti Mittal Honoured With France’s Highest Civilian Distinction

Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder and Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, has been named a Knight of France's Legion of Honour by President Emmanuel Macron. The recognition acknowledges his contributions to telecommunications, digital infrastructure and strengthening economic relations between India and France.
Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder and Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, has been named a Chevalier de l’Ordre national de la Légion d’Honneur (Knight of the National Order of the Legion of Honour) by French President Emmanuel Macron. The distinction recognises his contributions to telecommunications, digital infrastructure and his longstanding commitment to strengthening economic relations between India and France.
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Key Highlights
Sunil Bharti Mittal has been named a Knight of France's Legion of Honour.
French President Emmanuel Macron conferred the distinction in recognition of Mittal's contributions.
Bharti's business relationship with France dates back to 1992.
Mittal serves as Co-Chairman of satellite communications company Eutelsat.
The formal award ceremony is scheduled for October 28, 2026, in New Delhi.
Mittal previously received the Padma Bhushan in 2007 and an honorary British knighthood in 2024.
The Legion of Honour, established in 1802 by Napoleon Bonaparte, is France’s highest national order of merit. The recognition reflects Mittal’s association with French businesses and institutions over more than three decades, beginning with the early years of Bharti Airtel.
Bharti’s Longstanding Association With France
Bharti’s relationship with France dates back to 1992, when Compagnie Générale des Eaux, through Société Française du Radiotéléphone (SFR), became a consortium partner in the venture that helped introduce mobile telephony in India. Over the years, Bharti developed several partnerships with French businesses, including Alcatel-Lucent and AXA, expanding its business associations across telecommunications, financial services and other sectors.
Commenting on the announcement, French Ambassador Thierry Mathou highlighted Mittal’s longstanding relationship with France and his contribution to strengthening bilateral business ties. “Sunil Bharti Mittal has been a friend of France for more than thirty years, since the early days of Airtel in 1992,” Mathou said. The ambassador also acknowledged Mittal’s involvement with Eutelsat at a time when India and France are advancing cooperation in space and digital technologies.
Eutelsat and Satellite Communications
Mittal currently serves as Co-Chairman of Eutelsat, the Paris-headquartered satellite communications company. In 2020, he led a consortium alongside the UK Government and other strategic investors to revive OneWeb. The subsequent combination of OneWeb and Eutelsat in 2023 created an integrated satellite communications operator bringing together Eutelsat’s geostationary satellite fleet and OneWeb’s low-Earth-orbit constellation.
In November 2025, the French State subscribed €551 million to Eutelsat’s reserved capital increase, becoming the company’s largest shareholder with a 29.65 percent stake. Bharti Space Limited also participated in the capital raise and, with a 17.88 percent holding, remains Eutelsat’s largest private shareholder, according to the press release.
Mittal Responds to the Recognition
Reacting to the announcement, Mittal expressed gratitude to the French Republic for the recognition.
“I am moved and humbled by this gracious award from the Republic of France,” Mittal said. He recalled that his association with France began during Airtel’s inception in 1992, when Compagnie Générale des Eaux partnered with Bharti to introduce mobile telephony in India.
Mittal said the relationship continues through his involvement with Eutelsat and reaffirmed his commitment to further strengthening economic ties between India and France. The insignia will be formally conferred at a ceremony scheduled for October 28, 2026, at the Embassy of France in New Delhi.
Previous National and International Honours
Mittal has previously received several national and international recognitions for his contributions to business and telecommunications. In 2007, he was awarded the Padma Bhushan, one of India’s highest civilian honours. In 2024, he became the first Indian citizen to be honoured as a Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (KBE) by King Charles III.
Mittal founded Bharti in 1976 and transformed the business from a small manufacturing enterprise into a multinational group with interests spanning telecommunications, digital infrastructure, satellite communications, financial services, real estate and other sectors. Bharti Airtel, the group’s flagship telecommunications company, serves more than 650 million subscribers across India, South Asia and Africa, according to the company.
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FAQs
What honour has Sunil Bharti Mittal received from France?
Sunil Bharti Mittal has been named a Knight of the National Order of the Legion of Honour, France's highest national order of merit.
Why has France honoured Sunil Bharti Mittal?
The recognition acknowledges his contributions to telecommunications, digital infrastructure and strengthening economic relations between India and France.
When will Sunil Bharti Mittal receive the Legion of Honour insignia?
The formal ceremony is scheduled for October 28, 2026, at the Embassy of France in New Delhi.
What is Sunil Bharti Mittal's role at Eutelsat?
Mittal serves as Co-Chairman of Eutelsat, a Paris-headquartered satellite communications company.
What is the Legion of Honour awarded by France?
The Legion of Honour is France's highest national order of merit, established by Napoleon Bonaparte in 1802. It recognises exceptional contributions across fields including business, science, culture and public service.