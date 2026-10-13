Airtel Founder Sunil Bharti Mittal Honoured With France’s Highest Civilian Distinction

Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder and Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, has been named a Chevalier de l’Ordre national de la Légion d’Honneur (Knight of the National Order of the Legion of Honour) by French President Emmanuel Macron. The distinction recognises his contributions to telecommunications, digital infrastructure and his longstanding commitment to strengthening economic relations between India and France.

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Key Highlights Sunil Bharti Mittal has been named a Knight of France's Legion of Honour.

French President Emmanuel Macron conferred the distinction in recognition of Mittal's contributions.

Bharti's business relationship with France dates back to 1992.

Mittal serves as Co-Chairman of satellite communications company Eutelsat.

The formal award ceremony is scheduled for October 28, 2026, in New Delhi.

Mittal previously received the Padma Bhushan in 2007 and an honorary British knighthood in 2024.

The Legion of Honour, established in 1802 by Napoleon Bonaparte, is France’s highest national order of merit. The recognition reflects Mittal’s association with French businesses and institutions over more than three decades, beginning with the early years of Bharti Airtel.

Bharti’s Longstanding Association With France

Bharti’s relationship with France dates back to 1992, when Compagnie Générale des Eaux, through Société Française du Radiotéléphone (SFR), became a consortium partner in the venture that helped introduce mobile telephony in India. Over the years, Bharti developed several partnerships with French businesses, including Alcatel-Lucent and AXA, expanding its business associations across telecommunications, financial services and other sectors.

Commenting on the announcement, French Ambassador Thierry Mathou highlighted Mittal’s longstanding relationship with France and his contribution to strengthening bilateral business ties. “Sunil Bharti Mittal has been a friend of France for more than thirty years, since the early days of Airtel in 1992,” Mathou said. The ambassador also acknowledged Mittal’s involvement with Eutelsat at a time when India and France are advancing cooperation in space and digital technologies.