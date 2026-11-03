Google Dreambeans Launched in India for People Aged 18+

Google has announced a new application for the Indian market namely Dreambeans. This is a platform that has been rolled out by Google Labs, and it is only meant for people aged 18 and above. The application is sort of made to reduce endless scrolling, which eats up a lot of time and energy of the users. Google calls this an experimental app. It is now rolling out for Android and iOS users across 14 languages. You can discover new places with the Dreambeans app. It is not just new places, but also arts and crafts, a reminder of upcoming local events, and more.

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Dreambeans will let you bookmark any story for later, and it is also easily shareable with other people. The platform can also come up with stories from the Google apps that you select such as Gmail, Calendary, Gemini, Photos, Search, and YouTube.

Dreambeans is available in 14 languages for the Indian market including indi, Bengali, Telugu, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Odia, Punjabi, Assamese, Nepali. The app is now available for the users to download and use.

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In a video, Google showed that when connected to your Google apps and personal intelligence in the mix, Dreambeans can show you cards such as “Camping gift ideas for Brian’s birthday this Friday”. The platform saw the calendar, picked up brian’s birthday, may have gotten context on Brian’s interests around camping, and suggested timely gift ideas that save you plenty of energy.