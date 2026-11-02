WhatsApp Smart Text Actions for Android and iOS

WhatsApp, a social media platform, is now said to be rolling out a new feature called Smart Text Actions. This will be for both the iOS and Android devices. The feature is what the name suggests, take actions through texts. It will automatically detect specific details in messages such as times, email addresses, phone numbers, dates, and more. It will also offer users shortcuts. So for example, when you long press a text or a phone number, you will be able to take actions like saving it as a contact, or placing a call, or texting.

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WhatsApp Smart Text Actions Feature

WhatsApp has launched the Smart Text Actions feature as per a report from WABetaInfo. The report suggests that the functionality is now available for the users to use it on the latest versions of the Android and iOS. Users will be able to do stuff such as open location in maps, create calendar events, access email addresses, and more, all from their chats.

This is a very intuitive feature that would genuinely add plenty of value in people’s lives if executed well. The Smart Text Actions feature will work with both the incoming and the outgoing messages. It basically means the messages that you send, and the messages that someone else sends you.

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The app will suggest shortcuts over the highlighted text. Users will have the option to ignore the shortcuts. What is notable here is that some of these features were already accessible through the existing options. However, with the new feature, the interface will be updated and made more intuitive along with additional functions. WhatsApp has officially not announced the feature for the iOS or Android phones. The publication has found the update directly on the beta version of the app and that means it could make it soon to the stable version for everyone too.