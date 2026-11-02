Jio Sees Reduction in Monthly Susbcriber Churn YoY

Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom operator, has seen a reduction in monthly susbcriber churn. The telecom operator has seen an increase in average revenue per user (ARPU), but at the same time the subscriber churn went down. Usually, the subscriber churn goes up when the prices go up. This time, the prices did not go up, yet the ARPU for Jio has been climbing. The telco has increased its ARPU with a higher data consumption. It basically means that people are spending more money on data vouchers and services of Jio.

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Reliance Jio Premium Subscriber Additions are Helping

The consumers of Jio are using more data on average than before. Just for reference, from the data published by Reliance Jio, the monthly data consumption for the consumers went up from 38.7GB in Q2 FY26 to 44.2GB in Q2 FY27. Even the data traffic increased from 58.4 billion GB to 71.3 billion GB. With 5G reaching more areas, one thing is for sure, the data consumption is only going to go up in the mobile segment. Further, the applications today require more data to perform efficiently.

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The monthly subscriber churn was stable at 1.6% with a net ssubscriber addition of 9.1 million during the quarter. The subscriber addition from the company is rising, and the data churn rate has gone down instead of going up. This is a good sign for Reliance Jio, which just got publicly listed in the stock exchanges.