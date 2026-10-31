Reliance Jio Rs 100 vs Rs 111 Prepaid Data Vouchers

Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom operator has two data vouchers which are priced very close to each other. The telco is offering these plans in all the telecom circles of the country. These data vouchers come with OTT (over-the-top) benefits as well. Both also offer almost similar amounts of data. So which one is better for you? Let us understand that by looking at the details here.

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Reliance Jio Rs 100 Prepaid Data Voucher

Reliance Jio Rs 100 prepaid data voucher comes with 30 days of validity. It packs 6GB of data for the users. The 30 days of validity with the plan means that you have 30 days to consume 6GB of data. The plan also bundles 30 days of JioHotstar Mobile for the users. Post the consumption of FUP (fair usage policy) data, the speed drops to 64 Kbps.

Reliance Jio Rs 111 Prepaid Data Voucher

Reliance Jio Rs 111 prepaid data voucher comes with 5GB of data. It has a validity of 28 days. Any unused data after 28 days will expire. You can choose from two different add-on bundles. The bundle one is the gaming pack which will give you JioGames Mobile access for 56 days. The bundle two is the Youth Pack, which will give you JioGames Mobile, Fancode, and Snapchat+ for 28 days. You have to redeem the additional benefit within 28 days of recharge, and the add-ons are also active for 28 days. The subscription to JioGames will have to be taken through the JioGames app, and Snapchat+ via the MyJio app. To access FanCode, just go to the JioTV mobile app.