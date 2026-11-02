Karbonn Rebel Pro, Rebel Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Karbonn Rebel Pro and Karbonn Rebel are the two new phones launched by the brand. The brand has made a comeback in the smartphone market after a long time. The Rebel, which is the base phone here will be offered in three shades, meanwhile the Rebel Pro is available in four colours. The devices will be powered by the a Helio series chip from MediaTek, so you can expect entry-level performance from the devices. The Rebel packs a 6000mAh battery and both come with a big display.

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Karbonn Rebel Pro, Rebel India Launch Price

Karbonn Rebel and Rebel Pro have both launched in India. Rebel has been launched for Rs 11,999, meanwhile the Rebel Pro is set at Rs 12,499. The smartphone maker is also offering a Rs 1,000 bank discount here to the people. This would bring the effective price down to Rs 10,000 and Rs 11,499, respectively. The devices will go on sale in India starting November 4, 2026, at 12 PM IST on Amazon. The Rebel is offered in Gold, Blue and Silver colour options. The Rebel Pro will be offered in Cherry Red, Blue, Gold, and Gray.

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Karbonn Rebel Pro, Rebel Specifications in India

Karbonn Rebel and Rebel Pro are dual-SIM smartphones. The handsets will ship with Android 16 out of the box. There will be two years of OS updattes and two years of security updates. The Rebel comes with a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD touchscreen with up to 90Hz refresh rate and up to 650nits of peak brightness. The Rebel Pro comes with a 6.7-inch HD+ LCD touchscreen, offering up to 120Hz refersh rate and 720nits of peak brightness.