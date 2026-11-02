Temple by Deepinder Goyal Goes on Pre-Orders at Rs 85000

Zomato’s Ex-CEO Deepinder Goyal took over the internet with the announcement of pre-orders for its new health wearable, Temple, in India after a long wait. Deepinder Goyal, who ran Ethernal, Zomato’s parent company, resigned to launch Temple in India. Recently, Deepinder Goyal also took over the internet when he appeared on Raj Shamani’s podcast wearing the new Temple wearable.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Key Highlights Deepinder Goyal’s Temple announced pre-orders in India starting at Rs 85000

The temple is available in six colour options: True Gold, Rose Gold, Dark Mirror, Deep Blue, Real Jade, and Purple Funk.

The Temple also includes “Temple Care” support, with device replacement for a nominal fee.

Although it was in the experimental phase, Temple has now announced its public release, with pre-orders starting today and delivery promised within the next 3 months. Temple is available in five colours, priced at Rs 85,000 in India. Here is what you get with Temple.

Also Read: Karbonn Rebel Pro, Rebel Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Temple – Specification and Features

For readers who aren’t aware, Temple is a new healthcare wearable created by Deepinder Goyal, the founder of the online food-ordering platform Zomato.

Deepinder Goyal reportedly left Zomato to start Temple, entering next-generation healthcare tech.

Temple is a 24×7 healthcare companion that attaches with a medical-grade grip on the side of the head, just behind the eyes and between the forehead and ears.

TELECOMTALK INTELLIGENCE Follow the Global Telecom Conversation Get our weekly intelligence briefing covering telecom, AI, devices, data centres and digital infrastructure. in Subscribe on LinkedIn →

Temple has not shared internal specifications, but it has shared key features, including lifetime subscription access to health features that help monitor and track data.