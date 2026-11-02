Temple by Deepinder Goyal Goes on Pre-Orders at Rs 85000

Highlights
- Temple wearable by Deepinder Goyal finally goes on pre-order in India for Rs 85000
- Temple goes on pre-order in India, promising delivery within the next 3 months, mostly by February 2027.
- Deepinder Goyal’s new Temple wearable will have a medical-grade adhesive.
Andrew Bonwick
Vice President of Product Development at Relm Insurance
Madhav Sheth
CEO of Ai+ Smartphone
Stephen Rose
CEO Render Networks
Zomato’s Ex-CEO Deepinder Goyal took over the internet with the announcement of pre-orders for its new health wearable, Temple, in India after a long wait. Deepinder Goyal, who ran Ethernal, Zomato’s parent company, resigned to launch Temple in India. Recently, Deepinder Goyal also took over the internet when he appeared on Raj Shamani’s podcast wearing the new Temple wearable.
Key Highlights
- Deepinder Goyal’s Temple announced pre-orders in India starting at Rs 85000
- The temple is available in six colour options: True Gold, Rose Gold, Dark Mirror, Deep Blue, Real Jade, and Purple Funk.
- The Temple also includes “Temple Care” support, with device replacement for a nominal fee.
Although it was in the experimental phase, Temple has now announced its public release, with pre-orders starting today and delivery promised within the next 3 months. Temple is available in five colours, priced at Rs 85,000 in India. Here is what you get with Temple.
Also Read: Karbonn Rebel Pro, Rebel Launched in India: Price and Specifications
Temple – Specification and Features
For readers who aren’t aware, Temple is a new healthcare wearable created by Deepinder Goyal, the founder of the online food-ordering platform Zomato.
Deepinder Goyal reportedly left Zomato to start Temple, entering next-generation healthcare tech.
Temple is a 24×7 healthcare companion that attaches with a medical-grade grip on the side of the head, just behind the eyes and between the forehead and ears.
Temple has not shared internal specifications, but it has shared key features, including lifetime subscription access to health features that help monitor and track data.