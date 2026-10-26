Apple to Launch Touchscreen MacBook Pro This Week

Apple is gearing up to launch the next-generation MacBook Pro lineup for 2026 and has announced its next event, the Apple Pro and Tell event on October 28, 2026. We will get major new upgrades, especially the much-awaited touchscreen MacBook Pro. Ahead of the launch, prominent Apple tipster Mark Gurman shared insider insights with Bloomberg about the new Apple MacBook Pro Touch 2026. He shared that Apple’s design team opposed making touchscreens the primary interface.
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Apple is gearing up to launch the new 2026 MacBook Pro with a touchscreen this week.
According to reports, Apple’s design team opposed launching a touchscreen MacBook with the touchscreen as the primary interface. Despite rising demand for touchscreen laptops, Tim and John Ternus reversed the idea that had been shelved for years. The new Apple MacBook Pro will have a touchscreen but can also be used traditionally like other regular MacBooks.
The Apple MacBook Pro 2026 will also have a non-touch variant for customers who want the fastest, most efficient MacBook Pro at a lower price.
Tim Cook and new CEO John Ternus decided to create a touchscreen MacBook without making it the primary interface. They are also giving users the option to use MacBooks traditionally, with keypads or touchscreens.
The new touchscreen MacBook Pro for 2026 may get a new OLED panel, and macOS may also receive touch-optimized improvements. Here is everything we know so far about the new MacBook Pro ahead of the October 28 launch.
Apple MacBook Touch 2026 To Get Major Upgrades in Hardware and Software
According to leaks, the Apple MacBook 2026 will come in two variants. Amid the memory shortage driving up RAM and storage chip prices,
Apple may consider a cheaper, non-touch version of the MacBook Pro 2026. This version would have a non-touch screen and possibly a tweaked M5 chipset or a base M6 chipset.
While the touch-screen MacBook Pro will get the latest M6 chipset, Apple is reportedly launching the base M6, M6 Pro, and M6 Max chipsets, with the top-end M6 Pro and M6 Max powering the MacBook Pro touch.
In contrast, the non-touch variant might get the new M6 base chip or keep the M5 model after a clock-speed tweak by Apple. This leak isn’t confirmed yet, so treat it as speculation. As launch nears, more details are expected to emerge online.
Beyond that, Apple is also adding a major upgrade to the MacBook Pro touch: a new, brighter OLED panel that supports touch on the hardware side, and the existing macOS for MacBook Pro touch variants will be optimized specifically to support it.