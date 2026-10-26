Apple to Launch Touchscreen MacBook Pro This Week

Apple is gearing up to launch the next-generation MacBook Pro lineup for 2026 and has announced its next event, the Apple Pro and Tell event on October 28, 2026. We will get major new upgrades, especially the much-awaited touchscreen MacBook Pro. Ahead of the launch, prominent Apple tipster Mark Gurman shared insider insights with Bloomberg about the new Apple MacBook Pro Touch 2026. He shared that Apple’s design team opposed making touchscreens the primary interface.

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Key Highlights Apple is gearing up to launch the new 2026 MacBook Pro with a touchscreen this week.

According to reports, Apple’s design team opposed launching a touchscreen MacBook with the touchscreen as the primary interface. Despite rising demand for touchscreen laptops, Tim and John Ternus reversed the idea that had been shelved for years. The new Apple MacBook Pro will have a touchscreen but can also be used traditionally like other regular MacBooks.

The Apple MacBook Pro 2026 will also have a non-touch variant for customers who want the fastest, most efficient MacBook Pro at a lower price.

Tim Cook and new CEO John Ternus decided to create a touchscreen MacBook without making it the primary interface. They are also giving users the option to use MacBooks traditionally, with keypads or touchscreens.

The new touchscreen MacBook Pro for 2026 may get a new OLED panel, and macOS may also receive touch-optimized improvements. Here is everything we know so far about the new MacBook Pro ahead of the October 28 launch.

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