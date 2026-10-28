Apple MacBook Pro M6: A Big Upgrade for M1 Users: Explained
Apple MacBook Pro M6 offers a solid upgrade for Apple MacBook M1 users, with a 100.91% jump in single-core performance, a whopping 179.62% jump in multi-core performance and also a performance upgrade in the networking chipset part as well. Here are the full details.
Apple is taking over the internet with the launch of its most-awaited device, the MacBook Pro M6, an upgrade to the existing MacBook lineup for 2026. Apple quietly launched the new MacBook Pro M6 ahead of today’s Pro and Tell event. While we wait for the event, the new MacBook Pro M6 is available for pre-order in India starting at Rs 2,39,900. In contrast, last year’s Apple MacBook Pro M5 launched at Rs 1,69,900.
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Key Highlights
Apple officially launched the MacBook Pro M6 at a starting price of Rs 2,39,900.
The new MacBook Pro packs an M6 chipset with 12 cores and 12 GPU cores, plus an improved dual-16-core neural engine that enables on-device AI capacity, while the Apple M1 from 2020 lacks this capability.
The new Apple MacBook Pro M6 is a great option for Apple MacBook M1 users from 2020 looking for a huge upgrade.
It now seems Apple has quietly raised prices across the existing M5 lineup by keeping the base variant at the M6 chipset with a 12-core CPU and 12-core GPU, while making the M5 Pro and M5 Max chipsets more expensive by adding more cores and GPUs.
These are now priced at Rs 2,99,900 and Rs 4,99,900 respectively, marking a huge price jump. So it won’t make sense for MacBook Pro M5 users to upgrade to the new M6-powered MacBook Pro. Instead, Apple seems focused on giving MacBook M1 users from 2020 a reason to finally upgrade to the new M6-powered MacBook Pro in 2026, after almost six years on M1 chipsets. If you are an M1 user looking for your next upgrade, we’ve got you covered.
Apple MacBook Pro M6 Targets MacBook Pro M1 Users Looking to Upgrade
Apple launched its new M-series-powered MacBook in 2020, ending its reliance on Intel chipsets.
The new M1 chipset offered a huge leap in specs, convincing many Intel MacBook users to upgrade to an Apple Silicon-powered MacBook.
Now, six generations later, Apple is using the same strategy to convince its M1 users to upgrade to the M6-powered MacBook Pro. Compared with the M1, it delivers a huge leap in CPU and GPU performance, and its dual neural engines enable next-level on-device AI.
So Let’s take a look at the major upgrades you get with the new M6-powered MacBook Pro over the M1-powered MacBook lineup.
1. Major Performance Boost
One major upgrade the M6 chipset has over the M1 is performance. Looking back, the MacBook Pro 2020 with the M1 chipset scored 110 points in Cinebench single-core performance and 525 points in Cinebench 2025 multi-core performance.
Today’s MacBook Pro M6 chipset scored 814 points in Cinebench 2026 single-thread performance and 5636 points in multi-thread performance.
In Cinebench 2024, the M6 chipset scored 221 points in single-core and 1468 points in multi-core.
These numbers show the new M6 chipset delivers a 100.91% jump in single-core performance. For multi-core performance, the M6 chipset takes another huge leap with a 179.62% boost.
These numbers reflect Apple’s continuous work to improve its M-series processor capability in just under 6 years since launching the M6-powered laptop.
Apart from benchmark performance, the Apple M6 chipset has more cores than the M1. In 2020, the M1 chipset used the Apple M-socket with 8 cores and 8 threads clocked at 3200 MHz, plus an integrated Apple M1 GPU.
In contrast, the M6 chipset uses TSMC’s 2nm base N2 mode and has 12 cores clocked at 4.8 GHz.
It also features a dedicated dual 16-core neural engine that enhances on-device AI performance, while the M1-powered MacBook lacks on-device AI capabilities powered by Siri Intelligence.
3. Connectivity Boost
Beyond performance, the new M6-powered MacBook Pro also outshines the M1 lineup in connectivity.
The first-generation M series chipset relied more on the PCI Express controller to connect to Wi-Fi and Bluetooth devices.
Fast forward to 2026, the new Apple MacBook Pro M6 features a dedicated Apple N1 wireless chipset, a custom-designed chip that offers the best Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.
This makes the Apple MacBook Pro M6 compatible with Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.
Apple MacBook Pro M6 vs Apple MacBook Pro M1: Is it a Major Upgrade?
Over 6 years, the Apple MacBook M6 is a major upgrade on paper; even compared to Intel and AMD, Apple has delivered significant technological improvements in a short time.
The new M6 has an edge in on-device AI. It features a dual 16-core neural engine, a 12-core CPU, and a 12-core GPU, promising a huge performance boost over M1 MacBooks.
If you are using a MacBook Pro M1 and want a performance upgrade, it’s worth considering the MacBook Pro M6.
Apple has quietly increased the price of its M5 Pro- and M5X-powered MacBook Pros. If you trade in your old MacBook Pro M1, you can expect good discounts and get it for below Rs 2,00,000 in India.
Apple has also opened pre-orders for the MacBook Pro M6, promising it will launch before Diwali on November 6, 2026.
Image Credits: paraycomputers
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FAQs
What is the Apple MacBook Pro M6 price in India?
The Apple MacBook Pro M6 reportedly starts at Rs 2,39,900 in India. Pre-orders are open, with the sale set to go live on November 6, 2026.
What are the key specifications of the MacBook Pro M6?
The MacBook Pro M6 features a 12-core CPU, 12-core GPU, dual 16-core Neural Engine, 16GB RAM, 170GB/s memory bandwidth, 1TB storage, and up to 24 hours of battery life.
What are the major upgrades in the MacBook Pro M6 over the M1?
The MacBook Pro M6 offers a 12-core CPU and GPU, a 2nm manufacturing process, improved on-device AI, and Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 connectivity.
Is the MacBook Pro M6 worth upgrading from the M1?
Yes, the MacBook Pro M6 is worth considering for M1 users who need better performance, improved graphics, and newer AI features after several years of use.
What is the difference between the Apple M6 and M1 chips?
The M6 features a 12-core CPU and a 12-core GPU, while the original M1 has an 8-core CPU and an integrated GPU with up to 8 cores. The M6 also offers a newer architecture and improved AI processing capabilities.