Apple MacBook Pro M6: A Big Upgrade for M1 Users: Explained

Apple is taking over the internet with the launch of its most-awaited device, the MacBook Pro M6, an upgrade to the existing MacBook lineup for 2026. Apple quietly launched the new MacBook Pro M6 ahead of today’s Pro and Tell event. While we wait for the event, the new MacBook Pro M6 is available for pre-order in India starting at Rs 2,39,900. In contrast, last year’s Apple MacBook Pro M5 launched at Rs 1,69,900.

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Key Highlights Apple officially launched the MacBook Pro M6 at a starting price of Rs 2,39,900.

The new MacBook Pro packs an M6 chipset with 12 cores and 12 GPU cores, plus an improved dual-16-core neural engine that enables on-device AI capacity, while the Apple M1 from 2020 lacks this capability.

The new Apple MacBook Pro M6 is a great option for Apple MacBook M1 users from 2020 looking for a huge upgrade.

It now seems Apple has quietly raised prices across the existing M5 lineup by keeping the base variant at the M6 chipset with a 12-core CPU and 12-core GPU, while making the M5 Pro and M5 Max chipsets more expensive by adding more cores and GPUs.

These are now priced at Rs 2,99,900 and Rs 4,99,900 respectively, marking a huge price jump. So it won’t make sense for MacBook Pro M5 users to upgrade to the new M6-powered MacBook Pro. Instead, Apple seems focused on giving MacBook M1 users from 2020 a reason to finally upgrade to the new M6-powered MacBook Pro in 2026, after almost six years on M1 chipsets. If you are an M1 user looking for your next upgrade, we’ve got you covered.