Apple iPad Mini 2026 VS Oppo Pad Mini: Which is Better?

Apple just announced its refreshed iPad Mini 2026 with upgrades including an OLED panel, acoustic speakers, and the new A20 Pro chipset. It also has a larger screen, making it a great upgrade for entry-level iPad users globally. Apple responds to emerging tablets like the recently launched Oppo Pad Mini 2026, a direct competitor to the iPad Mini 2026. Now that both tablets are launched, let’s compare them to see which is best for your upgrade.

iQOO Pad Pro Set To Launch to Take on Apple iPad Mini 2026

Oppo Pad Mini Launch for Rs 94999 to Take On Apple iPad Mini

Also Read: Apple to Replace Inner Display Worth Rs 149000 for iPhone Duo

Apple just launched the iPad Mini ahead of its October 28, 2026 Pro and Tell event. At the event, we will see the most-awaited touchscreen Apple MacBook Pro powered by the new M6 flagship chipset.

While we wait for the event, the Cupertino giant quietly launched its new iPad Mini 2026 with an upgraded OLED panel and a new flagship chipset, marking a strong comeback in the entry-level premium tablet lineup.

Oppo also didn’t wait long; it launched the new Pad Mini on October 22, 2026. It features a premium OLED panel, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, and ColorOS 16 with AI features, making it a solid choice. Let’s take a deep look to see which tablet is better.

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Design

On the design front, the Apple iPad mini features an aluminum build with an aluminum back and a glass front, and it also gets an IP67 water- and dust-resistance rating.

Meanwhile, the Oppo Pad Mini 2026 features an aluminum chassis with a glass front, though Oppo hasn’t announced an official IP Rating.

Also Read: Apple to Launch Touchscreen MacBook Pro This Week

Display

On the display front, the recently launched Apple iPad Mini 2026 features an 8.5-inch Super Retina XDR OLED panel with a non-textured coating.

Apple claims the new OLED panel delivers twice the out-of-the-box brightness. Meanwhile, the newly launched Oppo Pad Mini 2026 features a slightly larger 8.8-inch OLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and 1600 nits peak brightness.

Processor, RAM and Storage

Under the hood, the Apple iPad Mini 2026 runs on the latest A20 Pro chipset, a 2nm 5G chip.

The A20 Pro chipset features a 5-core CPU with 2 super cores and 3 efficient cores, a 7-core GPU with Neural Accelerators, and a 16-core Neural Engine for peak AI performance.

However, the iPad Mini 2026’s 512GB storage variant has a 6-core CPU with 2 super cores and 4 efficient cores, a 7-core GPU with Neural Accelerators, and a dual 16-core Neural Engine.

On paper, the A20 Pro chipset in the Apple iPad Mini 2026 offers solid performance. In the AnTuTu 11 benchmark, the chipset scored 3,434,654. In Geekbench 6, it scored 4,733 points in single-core and 12,836 points in multi-core.

Meanwhile, the Oppo Pad Mini 2026 uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, launched last year and built on the new 3nm process. In the AnTuTu 11 benchmark, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 scores 3057215.

Geekbench 6 shows a total score of 2833 points for single-core performance and 9119 points for multi-core performance.

So, in terms of processor performance, the Apple iPad Mini’s A20 Pro edges out the Oppo Pad Mini 2026’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5.

However, this shouldn’t make much difference in real-world performance.

On efficiency, Apple’s A20 Pro has the edge, with its new 2nm-based chipset, over Qualcomm’s 3nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5.

Also Read: Apple Limits iPhone Duo, iPhone 18 Pro Purchases to 2 Units

Camera

The Apple iPad Mini has a 12MP rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture. The front camera is also a 12MP selfie camera that supports Center Stage.

By contrast, the Oppo Pad Mini has a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front selfie camera.

Battery

On the battery end, the Apple iPad Mini comes with faster charging support where it can charge from 0 to 50% in just 30 minutes while the Oppo Pad Mini comes with 8000mAh battery with 67W faster wired charging support.

Also Read: iQOO Pad Pro Set To Launch to Take on Apple iPad Mini 2026

Apple iPad Mini 2026 VS Oppo Pad Mini – Price Comparison

Apple iPad Mini has a nano-texture variant with 512GB of storage priced at Rs 1,30,900 with Wi-Fi. The Wi-Fi and cellular model is priced at Rs 1,48,900 with the same 512GB storage.

The 128GB variant with Wi-Fi and cellular is priced at Rs 1,00,900, and the 256GB variant with Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity is priced at Rs 1,06,900.

On the other hand, Oppo Pad Mini doesn’t have any cellular variant. It’s available only as a Wi-Fi variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage in Lavender, priced at Rs 94,999.

The Oppo Pad Mini will go on sale starting October 29, 2026, through the Oppo store and Flipkart.

Oppo also promises additional gifts, including the Oppo Pad Mini smart case (Rs 3999) or the Oppo Pencil 3 Pro (Rs 7999).

Apple iPad Mini 2026 VS Oppo Pad Mini: Which is Better?

On price, the Oppo Pad Mini takes the edge for customers who need a Wi-Fi-only variant. For Rs 94,999, you also get an Oppo Pad Case or Oppo Pencil free as part of the introductory offer.

At this price, Oppo offers a better, larger OLED panel with double the storage compared to the iPad Mini. This makes it a great deal, but if you want cellular connectivity, the Apple iPad Mini is a better choice.

Image Credits: CreeCoder, AppleSnob_, heyitsyogesh

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