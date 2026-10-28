Apple iPad Mini 2026 VS Oppo Pad Mini: Which is Better?

Apple just announced its refreshed iPad Mini 2026 with upgrades including an OLED panel, acoustic speakers, and the new A20 Pro chipset. It also has a larger screen, making it a great upgrade for entry-level iPad users globally. Apple responds to emerging tablets like the recently launched Oppo Pad Mini 2026, a direct competitor to the iPad Mini 2026. Now that both tablets are launched, let’s compare them to see which is best for your upgrade.

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Key Highlights

  • The Oppo Pad Mini may be a better fit if you want a larger high-refresh-rate OLED display, 256GB storage, and fast wired charging at a lower price. The Apple iPad Mini 2026 is worth considering if you need cellular connectivity or prefer Apple's ecosystem. Your choice should also depend on app compatibility, software support, and the accessories you plan to use.
  • Apple's A20 Pro leads in the supplied AnTuTu 11 and Geekbench 6 benchmark results, but real-world performance may vary.
  • Oppo's Wi-Fi-only tablet costs Rs 94,999. Apple's iPad Mini offers cellular connectivity options at a higher price.

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Also Read: Apple to Replace Inner Display Worth Rs 149000 for iPhone Duo

Apple iPad Mini 2026 VS Oppo Pad Mini – Ultimate Specification Comparison

apple ipad mini 2026 vs oppo pad mini which is better

Apple just launched the iPad Mini ahead of its October 28, 2026 Pro and Tell event. At the event, we will see the most-awaited touchscreen Apple MacBook Pro powered by the new M6 flagship chipset.

While we wait for the event, the Cupertino giant quietly launched its new iPad Mini 2026 with an upgraded OLED panel and a new flagship chipset, marking a strong comeback in the entry-level premium tablet lineup.