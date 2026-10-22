Oppo Pad Mini Launch for Rs 94999 to Take On Apple iPad Mini
Oppo Pad Mini launched officially with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, faster LPDDR5X RAM, and UFS 4.1 storage. It features a premium OLED front panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and supports 240Hz touch sampling. You get all this for just Rs 94,999. Meanwhile, the Apple iPad Mini 2026 will feature an OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and the A20 Pro chipset. Here is a complete look at which phone will do better.
After a long wait, Oppo is finally launching its new Oppo Pad Mini tablet in India, set to challenge Apple’s iPad Mini 2026 lineup, which Apple will launch on October 28, 2026, at its Pro and Tell event. If you are planning to get a new tablet and wondering whether to go for an iPad Mini 2026, it’s worth looking into this new flagship tablet, the Oppo Pad Mini, launching today.
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Key Highlights
Oppo launches the all-new Oppo Pad Mini 2026 tablet with a premium Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor onboard.
The Oppo Pad Mini gets LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage, while the Apple iPad Pro also gets up to 1TB of storage.
On the camera front, the Oppo Pad Mini gets a 13 MP rear camera and an 8 MP selfie camera, while the Apple iPad Mini 2026 is expected to get a 13 MP rear single camera and a 12 MP centre stage selfie shooter.
Ahead of the launch, we already have some insider details on the specifications and features we’ll see in the new Oppo Pad Mini.
Oppo Pad Mini Takes On Apple iPad Mini 2026 – Here Is How?
Oppo launched the Pad Mini today, offering premium hardware, software, and features. On the rear, the Oppo Pad Mini has a single camera with a flash housed in a pill-shaped design in the top-left corner, with an Oppo logo in the middle.
The front features a punch-hole selfie shooter, with slim bezels around the display.
On the design side, the Apple iPad Mini 2026 will use the same housing as previous models, with a single rear camera in a circular module.
On the front, it has a single selfie shooter in the routed bezel across the display. However, the iPad Mini has thicker bezels than the Oppo Pad Mini.
The Oppo Pad Mini features a larger 8.8-inch 2.5K OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 1600 nits of peak brightness.
Oppo also added a matte front finish to improve the viewing experience.
Oppo’s panel features a premium front display, while the Apple iPad Mini 2026 will have an 8.3-inch OLED Liquid Retina display with 2266×1488 pixel resolution, True Tone support, an anti-reflective coating, and 500 nits of peak brightness.
Even though the Apple iPad Mini gets an OLED panel upgrade this year, the Oppo Pad Mini still has the edge with a higher-resolution display, a higher touch sampling rate, and a higher refresh rate, making it better for gaming and viewing.
Processor, RAM and Storage
Under the hood, the Oppo Pad Mini packs the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, a last-year Snapdragon flagship built on a 3nm process with an 8-core architecture.
The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 delivers solid out-of-the-box performance. In the AnTuTu 11 benchmark testing, the chipset scored 3,057,215 points.
In Geekbench 6, it scored 2,833 points for single-core performance and 9,119 points for multi-core performance. It also gets faster LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage.
Even with last year’s chipset, the Oppo Pad Mini offers solid specs and features for 2026.
For the Apple iPad Mini 2026, leaks suggest Apple might use top-of-the-line hardware with their latest A20 Pro chipset, the recently launched 2nm chipset that also powers flagships like the Apple iPhone 18 Pro models.
We still need confirmation, and as the Apple iPad Mini launch approaches, we will get more details about the chipset.
Leaks also suggest the Apple iPad Mini might run on last year’s A19 Pro chipset.
On RAM and storage, the Apple iPad Mini is speculated to get up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.
On paper, the A20 Pro scored 3,434,654 points according to the AnTuTu 11 benchmark.
In Geekbench 6 testing, the A20 Pro chipset scored 4,772 points in single-core performance and 12,989 points in multi-core performance.
Even if Apple goes with the A19 Pro chipset, launched in 2025 and built on the new 3nm process, it scores 2,538,751 points on AnTuTu 11 benchmark testing.
In Geekbench 6, the A19 Pro chipset scores 3,970 points in single-core performance and 10,558 points in multi-core performance. On paper, the A20 Pro chipset and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 offer solid performance.
On the camera front, the Oppo Pad Mini has a 13MP main rear camera with an f/2.2 aperture and an 8MP selfie shooter with an f/2.0 aperture. It supports 4K 30 fps video recording on the rear and 1080p 30 fps on the front.
The Apple iPad Mini 2026 features a 12MP wide rear camera with 5X digital zoom, True Tone flash, and OIS support.
The Apple iPad Min features a 12MP Center Stage front camera with an f/2.4 aperture.
The Apple iPad Mini 2026 supports 4K video recording at 24, 25, 30, and 60 FPS.
Battery
On the battery front, the Oppo Pad Mini 2026 gets a massive 8000mAh battery and supports faster 67W SuperVOOC wired charging. However, the iPad Mini 2026’s battery details have not been officially revealed yet.
Software and Other Features
On connectivity, the Oppo Pad Mini supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6. It runs ColorOS 16 on Android 16, and Oppo promises a ColorOS 17 upgrade soon, based on Android 17.
For the Apple iPad Mini 2026, rumours suggest that the Wi-Fi variant will use its built-in N1 chipset, while the cellular variant will use an N2 chipset.
OPPO Pad Mini vs Apple iPad Mini 2026: Price Compared
The Oppo Pad Mini starts at Rs 94,999, and Oppo is offering additional bank offers, including a 5% bank discount and a 12-month No Cost EMI option.
In addition, Oppo is offering free gifts with the Oppo Pad Mini purchase, including a new Oppo Pad Mini Smart Case priced around Rs 3999 and a new Oppo Pencil 3 Pro priced at Rs 7999.
While the Apple iPad Mini 2026 is set to be priced around Rs 1,00,000 for the base model, we will have to wait for the official confirmation by October 28, 2026.
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FAQs
What is the price of the OPPO Pad Mini in India?
The OPPO Pad Mini starts at Rs 94,999 in India. Eligible buyers can get bank discounts, a 12-month no-cost EMI option, and complimentary accessories, including the OPPO Pad Mini Smart Case and OPPO Pencil 3 Pro, subject toapplicable offers.
What are the key specifications of the OPPO Pad Mini?
The OPPO Pad Mini has an 8.8-inch 2.5K OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, LPDDR5X RAM, 512GB UFS 4.1 storage, an 8,000mAh battery, and 67W SuperVOOC charging. It runs ColorOS 16 based on Android 16.
How does the OPPO Pad Mini compare with the Apple iPad Mini 2026?
The OPPO Pad Mini offers a larger 8.8-inch display, a 144Hz refresh rate, an 8,000mAh battery, and 67W wired charging. The Apple iPad Mini 2026 is expected to feature an 8.3-inch OLED display. Its final chipset and battery specifications still need official confirmation.
What is the expected price of the Apple iPad Mini 2026 in India?
The Apple iPad Mini 2026 is expected to start at around Rs 1,00,000 in India. This price is speculative and awaits Apple's official confirmation.
Which tablet is better for gaming, the OPPO Pad Mini or the Apple iPad Mini 2026?
On paper, the OPPO Pad Mini has the edge in display specs, with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and a larger 8.8-inch OLED panel. The final gaming comparison will depend on the iPad Mini 2026's confirmed chipset and real-world performance.