Oppo Pad Mini Launch for Rs 94999 to Take On Apple iPad Mini

After a long wait, Oppo is finally launching its new Oppo Pad Mini tablet in India, set to challenge Apple’s iPad Mini 2026 lineup, which Apple will launch on October 28, 2026, at its Pro and Tell event. If you are planning to get a new tablet and wondering whether to go for an iPad Mini 2026, it’s worth looking into this new flagship tablet, the Oppo Pad Mini, launching today.

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Key Highlights Oppo launches the all-new Oppo Pad Mini 2026 tablet with a premium Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor onboard.

The Oppo Pad Mini gets LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage, while the Apple iPad Pro also gets up to 1TB of storage.

On the camera front, the Oppo Pad Mini gets a 13 MP rear camera and an 8 MP selfie camera, while the Apple iPad Mini 2026 is expected to get a 13 MP rear single camera and a 12 MP centre stage selfie shooter.

Ahead of the launch, we already have some insider details on the specifications and features we’ll see in the new Oppo Pad Mini.

Oppo Pad Mini Takes On Apple iPad Mini 2026 – Here Is How?

Oppo launched the Pad Mini today, offering premium hardware, software, and features. On the rear, the Oppo Pad Mini has a single camera with a flash housed in a pill-shaped design in the top-left corner, with an Oppo logo in the middle.

The front features a punch-hole selfie shooter, with slim bezels around the display.

On the design side, the Apple iPad Mini 2026 will use the same housing as previous models, with a single rear camera in a circular module.