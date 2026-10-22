OPPO Enco X4 Launched in India: Price and Specifications

OPPO has launched the Enco X4 in India. These are the latest truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones from the company. But they are not affordable. In fact, these are the most premium earbuds ever launched by OPPO in India. The company has launched several products for the Indian market today. They include the OPPO Find X10 series which has the Find X10 and Find X10 Pro Max devices. These are some of the best camera options available in the market now. You can start purchasing the Find X10 series after a few days in India. Then there is the OPPO Pad Mini. It is a premium compact tablet from OPPO. Then there are these earbuds. Let us take a look at the pricing of the OPPO Enco X4 in India and then go around the specifications/features.

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OPPO Enco X4 Price in India

OPPO Enco X4 have launched in India for a price of Rs 19,999 only. They will be available in several colour options including the Glacier White and Aurora Violet. The sale for these earbuds will start in India from October 29, 2026. You can buy them from the official website of OPPO India as well as Amazon.in. The Find X10 series is going on sale on Flipkart. Now let us take a look at the features to determine if these earbuds are worth this price.

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OPPO Enco X4 Specifications in India

OPPO Enco X4 come with dual 11mm drivers and 6mm planar diaphgram tweeters with dedicated digital to analogue for wide sound coverage. These earbuds are built in collaboration with Dynaudio. There are five different sound profiles provided by the company which will let users choose the kind of experience they want, just like what used to happen with OnePlus Buds Pro, when they were tuned with Dynaudio.