Fitbit Air, Google Health Get Automatic Activity Detection

Google has just announced that Fitbit Air, and Google Health, both have recevied upgrades. Along with this, even the latest generation Pixel 5 watch has received an upgrade from the brand. The brand has announced proactive acitivity detection. In simple words, whenever you go for an activity the next time, Google’s Fitbit Air, Watch 5, and some other older generation watches with the supported software, will get the ability to automatically track it. You do not need to manually always switch on an activity like walking, running, swimming and more.

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The Google Health platform has been updated with this new feature which will pair up with the fitness tracker from Google and enable this automatic tracking of the activities. Even when you forget, the platform would automatically log your workouts and will help you stay focused on your workout rathen than on your screen. The experience will be available for Fitbit Air, Pixel Watch 3, Watch 4, and Watch 5 later this month, Google confirmed.

What Google Fitbit Air, Watch 5 and more can do for you now after the update.

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Google Fitbit Air Tracks More Activities Now

Whether it is the Fitbit Air or the Pixel Watch, it will be able to track more than 100 activities now automatically, including strength training, swimming, racket, and team sports. It now has more contextual reasoning to deliver 2x more accurate detections and cut missed workouts by more than half.

Workouts which meet your minimum threshold (15 minutes by default) with sustained elevated heart rate are automatically logged. The summary for the same is sent to your mobile app, typically within 30 minutes. When you edit an acitivity, the AI (artificial intelligence) in the system is learning about the patterns of the activities and more to give more accurate results in the future. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated with the tech and telecom developments.