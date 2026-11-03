Amazon Basics 4G LTE Wireless Dongle at a Steal Price

While most people now just use their phones at the Wi-Fi hotstpot, there are still products like a wireless dongle in the Indian market, which is purchased by hundreds of people every month. Wireless dongles were the craze when Jio had initially launched 4G data and was offering it with Jio locked SIMs to enable high-speed internet access for the users. However, today, 4G dongles are less relevant, because your phone can directly turn into a 5G hotspot. Amazon Basics, a brand owned by Amazon itself, has a wireless dongle in its offerings which is available at a steal price right now.

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Amazon Basics 4G LTE Wireless Dongle Price in India

Amazon Basics 4G LTE Wireless Dongle is currently available in India for just Rs 1,999. The special thing about this dongle is that it is not locked to a particular telecom service provider (TSP). So whether you have a Jio, Airtel, Vi, or BSNL SIM, it will work with every operator. But it is only capped at 4G. There is no support for 5G with this dongle.

On Amazon, you can get this product with a starting EMI of just Rs 70. With the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card, you can also get this wireless dongle with a cashback of Rs 59. It is only available in a single design and a black colour variant. The amazing thing about this wireless dongle is that it can connect with up to 10 devices at the same time.

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Inside the Amazon Basics 4G LTE wireless dongle, there is an integrated ASR1803S chip which supports every SIM and provides sophesticated blend of speed, connectivity, and low power consumption. The dongle can support up to 150 Mbps download speed, and 50 Mbps upload speed. It is currently available on Amazon India, and it can be bought right away as it is in stock. Our recommendation, though, is to use your phone as the hotspot, and save money on this product. Instead just get a power bank which can keep charging your phone.