iQOO Z11 5G Price in India Down at the Moment

iQOO Z11 5G is one of the best phones in the market right now in the Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 segment. It is available in multiple colour variants. This was India’s first phone to feature MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo SoC. The phone features a 3D curved display, and has the brightest dipslay in the segment. The phone is designed for gaming. It also has a vapor cooling chamber, and that would keep performance stable under pressure. It will also be able to sustain with a long battery life. Let us take a look at the price and specifications of the iQOO Z11 5G.

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iQOO Z11 5G Price in India

iQOO Z11 5G is available in four memory variants: 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB, priced at Rs 34,999, Rs 39,999, Rs 44,999, and Rs 49,999. With the HDFC Bank credit card, you will also get a discount of Rs 4,500 and no-cost EMI option as well. It is available in two colours – Aurora Green and Celestial Blue.

iQOO Z11 5G Specifications in India

iQOO Z11 5G has a 1.5K 144Hz 3D Curved AMOLED display with 2000nits HBM (High Brightness Mode) for an immersive viewing experience. The phone weighs 199 grams and that keeps it light and comfortable in hand. There is real-time AI-powered transcription, translation, and summarisation for classes, meetings and videos. The phone is powered by OriginOS with Office Kit, Origin Island, and 3 years of Android updates, and 5 years of security updates.

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There is a massive 7050mAh battery BlueVolt Battery in a slim body, which powers a full day of heavy use along with a Super Battery Saver support. It is rated 1600 charge cycles. The phone features a 50MP Sony IMX882 OIS main sensor camera, paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sesnsor, and a 32MP front camera for selfies. The devices feature IP68 and IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.