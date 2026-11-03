Jio is Offering 1000GB for Rs 555 Only

Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom operator in India, has a plan with which you will get 1000GB of data for Rs 555. The company is offering this plan to customers in all circles of India. Note that this is not a prepaid plan. This plan is for everyone who is a JioHome customer. JioHome is basically the home broadband service for the users. JioHome offers users option to boost their data experience with the data vouchers. There are not many people who end up consuming data from their FUP (fair usage policy) limit with their broadband plans. There are two such plans and they cost Rs 555 and Rs 1,555. Let us take a look at their benefits.

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Reliance Jio Rs 555 Plan

Reliance Jio Rs 555 plan comes with 1000GB of data. Post the consumption of this data, the speed will come down to 64 Kbps. There are no voice calling benefits bundled with the plan. There is an additional GST cost as well.

Reliance Jio Rs 1555 Plan

Reliance Jio Rs 1555 plan comes with 3000GB of data. The speed drops to 64 Kbps after the consumption of FUP data. There are no other benefits bundled with this plan. This plan will also attract an additional GST.

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Reliance Jio will only let you use these plans if you already have an active fiber or AirFiber connections. These plans would likely be used more by the AirFiber users. This is because AirFiber users get 1TB of data as part of their plan meanwhile the fiber users get 3.3TB of monthly data.