OnePlus 16 Takes on Apple iPhone 18 Pro with 5 Big Upgrades

OnePlus just dropped its next flagship killer, the OnePlus 16, with top-of-the-line hardware and ColorOS 17 software optimization, setting up a tough fight against flagships like the recently launched Apple iPhone 18 Pro. The newly launched OnePlus 16 offers solid specs, including Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chip, a flagship 200MP main camera, and a massive 9000mAh battery. You get all of this for CNY 5,999, or around Rs 85,000 in India.
So here we have you covered with the 5 major upgrades you get with the OnePlus 16 flagship, which is set to take on the Apple iPhone 18 Pro.
OnePlus 16 launched in China first, with sales set to begin on October 31, 2026, although the India launch has not yet been confirmed.
Still, we speculate that OnePlus will launch the OnePlus 16 in India in the second week of November 2026.
Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro is already on sale, and users can buy it now. The iPhone 18 Pro launched at Rs 1,64,900, and we’ve got 5 features that set it apart.
1. Display Upgrade
On the display side, the OnePlus 16 flagship features a larger BOE X4 Luminescent 6.78-inch LTPO OLED panel with 1.5K resolution and a 185Hz refresh rate. Normally, the phone runs at 165Hz, but some gaming titles run at 185Hz.
The OnePlus 16 display also supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision.
The OnePlus 16 also has the thinnest bezel at 1.15 mm and an ultrasonic front-facing fingerprint scanner.
In contrast, the Apple iPhone 18 Pro has a slightly smaller 6.3-inch LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED panel with Ceramic Shield 2 protection.
The new Apple iPhone 18 Pro’s display supports a 120Hz refresh rate and is certified for HDR10 and Dolby Vision.
For the price, the OnePlus 16 offers a larger display and a better viewing experience, with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision certification.
Meanwhile, the Apple iPhone 18 Pro uses Face ID, while the OnePlus 16 uses both face unlock and an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.
2. Processor Upgrade
OnePlus 16 features the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 processor, a 2nm chipset that offers solid performance on paper.
According to AnTuTu 11, the chipset scored 5,19,5978 points. Geekbench 6 shows 4,327 points for single-core performance and 12,873 points for multi-core performance.
The Apple iPhone 18 Pro features the A20 Pro chipset, also a new 2nm chipset.
On paper, its performance is slightly lower than the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6.
The A20 Pro scored 3,43,4654 points on AnTuTu 11. Geekbench 6 reports 4772 points for single-core and 12989 points for multi-core performance.
On paper, the OnePlus 16’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 processor edges out the Apple iPhone 18 Pro’s A20 Pro chipset.
Also Read: OnePlus 16 vs OnePlus 15: What is the Core Difference
3. Camera Upgrade
The OnePlus 16 has a 200MP main camera with a 1/1.4-inch sensor and a bright f/1.6 lens, plus a 50MP zoom camera with an f/2.6 lens that helps keep photos steady and offers 3x zoom without losing quality.
It also has a 50MP ultrawide camera with an f/2.0 lens. For selfies, there is a high-end 50MP front camera with the same f/2.0 lens.
The Apple iPhone 18 Pro features a triple-camera setup with a 48MP main sensor supporting variable apertures from f/4.0, OIS, and sensor-shift Gen 2 technology.
In addition to the main camera, it has a 48MP periscope/telephoto camera with an f/2.8 aperture, a 48MP ultrawide camera with an f/2.2 aperture, and an 18MP front camera with an f/1.9 aperture for selfies.
OnePlus has always had an edge in camera hardware, but has lagged behind Samsung and Apple in camera app optimization.
However, the OnePlus 16 will run Oppo’s ColorOS 17 on Android 17 out of the box.
We can expect camera app optimizations inspired by Oppo Find X10 models, making it a tough call for the OnePlus 16 against the iPhone 18 Pro in the camera department.
4. Battery Upgrade
The OnePlus 16 features a larger 9,000mAh silicon-carbon battery compared to last year’s OnePlus 15 flagship. It supports 100W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and Bypass charging.
The Apple iPhone 18 Pro Indian variant has a 4056mAh battery and fast wired charging that gets it from 0 to 50% in 15 minutes. It also supports 25W MagSafe wireless charging.
On paper, the OnePlus 16 packs a larger, more efficient battery and a more efficient chipset, so that it could offer better battery life than the Apple iPhone 18 Pro 5G.
Also Read: OnePlus 15: ColorOS 17 vs OxygenOS 16: Is it Worth Upgrade?
5. Software Optimization
Following the software merger of Oppo, Realme, and OnePlus, the new OnePlus 16 will run ColorOS 16 based on Android 17.
In India, it is expected to run ColorOS 17, as the previous model, the OnePlus 15, has already received the ColorOS 17 beta update.
ColorOS 17 brings new UI and animation changes, along with dedicated AI features such as the Jovi AI assistant and AI apps like the photo editor, notes, and translation.
The Apple iPhone 18 Pro ships with iOS 17 out of the box, featuring improved AI capabilities, including the Siri AI assistant and tools like the photo editor and more.
Also Read: Apple Announces Festive Offers for India on iPhones, Mac and More
OnePlus 16 VS Apple iPhone 18 Pro – Price Comparison
The OnePlus 16 also stands apart from the Apple iPhone 18 Pro in price. So far, OnePlus 16 has launched only in China, where prices start at CNY 5999, which translates to Rs 85,000 for the base model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.
The top-end model with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage is priced at CNY 8,499, which translates to Rs 1,22,000 in India.
The Apple iPhone 18 Pro’s base model starts at Rs 1,64,900 for 256GB storage, and the top-end model with 2TB storage is priced at Rs 3,14,900.
Image Credits: Techway0
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FAQs
What is the price of the OnePlus 16 in India?
The OnePlus 16 starts at CNY 5,999 in China, about Rs 85,000. Its official India price has not yet been announced.
When will the OnePlus 16 launch in India?
OnePlus launched the OnePlus 16 in China, with sales starting on October 31, 2026. The India launch date is not yet confirmed.
What is the difference between the OnePlus 16 and iPhone 18 Pro displays?
The OnePlus 16 has a larger 6.78-inch LTPO OLED display with up to 185Hz refresh rate in supported games. The iPhone 18 Pro features a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
Does the OnePlus 16 have a better processor than the iPhone 18 Pro?
The reported benchmark results show the OnePlus 16's chipset leading in AnTuTu 11. The A20 Pro scores higher in Geekbench 6 single-core and multi-core tests. Actual performance depends on workload, software optimisation, and thermal management.
Which is better: OnePlus 16 or Apple iPhone 18 Pro?
The OnePlus 16 stands out with a larger high-refresh-rate display, a 200MP main camera, a 9,000mAh battery, and a lower expected price. The iPhone 18 Pro offers Apple's iOS ecosystem, plus its own camera and performance. The better choice depends on your budget, preferred operating system, and usage needs.