OnePlus 16 Takes on Apple iPhone 18 Pro with 5 Big Upgrades

OnePlus just dropped its next flagship killer, the OnePlus 16, with top-of-the-line hardware and ColorOS 17 software optimization, setting up a tough fight against flagships like the recently launched Apple iPhone 18 Pro. The newly launched OnePlus 16 offers solid specs, including Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chip, a flagship 200MP main camera, and a massive 9000mAh battery. You get all of this for CNY 5,999, or around Rs 85,000 in India.

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Key Highlights OnePlus launched the all-new OnePlus 16 flagship to take on the Apple iPhone 18 Pro.

OnePlus 16 flagship starts at CNY 5999, which translates to around Rs 85,000, while the Apple iPhone 18 Pro starts at Rs 1,64,900.

The OnePlus 16 packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 processor, while the Apple iPhone 18 Pro packs the A20 Pro chipset.

So here we have you covered with the 5 major upgrades you get with the OnePlus 16 flagship, which is set to take on the Apple iPhone 18 Pro.

OnePlus 16 vs Apple iPhone 18 Pro: 5 Features That Set Them Apart

OnePlus 16 launched in China first, with sales set to begin on October 31, 2026, although the India launch has not yet been confirmed.

Still, we speculate that OnePlus will launch the OnePlus 16 in India in the second week of November 2026.

Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro is already on sale, and users can buy it now. The iPhone 18 Pro launched at Rs 1,64,900, and we’ve got 5 features that set it apart.

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Also Read: OnePlus 16 vs Samsung Galaxy S26: Which Makes More Sense