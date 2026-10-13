Vivo V80 5G Now Available in India: Check Price and Offers

Vivo, a Chinese smartphone maker, launched the Vivo V80 5G in India last week. It was launched alongside the Vivo X Fold 6 5G and Vivo S2 FE 5G. The Vivo V80 5G is a device made for photography lovers. The phone has made its Indian debut after launching for the Chinese and the global markets. There is a single edition of Vivo V80 5G, which is available in multiple memory variants. From October 13, 2026, the device is now on sale for the Indian market. Let us take a look at the variants available and their pricing.

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Vivo V80 5G India Price and Offers

Vivo V80 5G has launched in India in three memory variants including the 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 8GB + 512GB for Rs 62,999, Rs 69,999, and Rs 79,999. Starting today, the device is available for the users to purchase from Flipkart, Amazon, and other retail partners of the company. There is a 10% instant cashback flat on the purchase with select bank cards from SBI, HDFC Bank, IDFC First Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and more. There is also a 10% instant bank discount online. There is Google One susbcripton with 100GB of cloud storage for six months, and 50% discount on JioHotstar plans. The company is also offering several easy EMI options with which users will be able to purchase the device for a very affordable amount.

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Vivo V80 5G Specifications