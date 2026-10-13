OPPO Find X10 Series India Launch Date Confirmed

OPPO, a Chinese smartphone maker, has launched the OPPO Find X10 series in China. Now, the same is coming to the global market as well. OPPO Find X10 series launch will take place later this month in India. The Find X10 series is the best OPPO has ever made. It is coming to India, and will bring a Hasselblad tuned camera system to the table for the consumers. OPPO Find X10 series will also launch in Spain later this month. The launch is very nearby, check out all the details below.

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OPPO Find X10 Series India Launch Date

OPPO Find X10 series has been confirmed to launch in India on October 22, 2026. The launch will take place at 4:45 PM IST. It will be just a day after it launches globally in Spain in October 21, 2026. OPPO is also expected to announce several other products during the event for the Indian consumers. OPPO Find X10 series will have multiple devices, and then there could be OPPO Enco X4 TWS earphones, and OPPO Pad Mini tablet, all of which could launch at the same event.

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OPPO Enco X4 and OPPO Pad Mini have been marked as ‘coming soon’ in India. The OPPO Find X10 series will come in India on October 22, and while it is confirmed that there are multiple devices, what is not confirmed is the exact ones which will launch. OPPO has also mentioned a bunch of offers on the purchase of the Find X10 series including a Hassleblad Teleconverter Kit, a free Pad Mini, Pad SE and Enco X4. There will definitely be EMI options available for the users on the new devices.