Vivo V80 5G For Rs 62999: Price Leak Ahead of Oct 6 Launch

Vivo has announced a major new event, “Vivo Next 2026,” on October 6, 2026, where we’ll see the Vivo V80 launch alongside the Vivo X Fold 6, the next S series phone, the Vivo S2 FE, and the new Vivo VR headset. Ahead of the launch, we have new insider information on the price details of the next flagship, the Vivo V80, which is speculated to be powered by the new 4nm-based Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, with faster LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage.

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Key Highlights The Vivo V80 5G is expected to feature Qualcomm's 4nm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, paired with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage.

The V80 5G will feature a 50MP Sony LYTIA 700V main camera with OIS, a 50MP Sony IMX882 3x telephoto camera, and a ZEISS-powered ultrawide camera.

The V80 could have a 7,200mAh battery with 90W charging, OriginOS 7 based on Android 17, Cinematic mode, and over 30 AI camera effects.

Here, we have you covered with all the pricing and specification details you need to know about the Vivo V80.

Also Read: Vivo V80 5G India Price Leak Before Launch: Should You Wait?

Vivo V80 5G – Leaked Specifications and Features

On the front, the Vivo V80 5G phone will feature a glossy front display, a glossy back, and an aluminum chassis, and will be available in three color options: Sunrise Anthem, Horizon Blue, and Stellar Black.

Display and Chipset

The V80’s front features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display that is HDR10+ certified and supports 5000 nits of peak brightness, while inside you get the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, a 4-nm-based chip.