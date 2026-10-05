Vivo V80 5G For Rs 62999: Price Leak Ahead of Oct 6 Launch

Vivo has announced a major new event, “Vivo Next 2026,” on October 6, 2026, where we’ll see the Vivo V80 launch alongside the Vivo X Fold 6, the next S series phone, the Vivo S2 FE, and the new Vivo VR headset. Ahead of the launch, we have new insider information on the price details of the next flagship, the Vivo V80, which is speculated to be powered by the new 4nm-based Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, with faster LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage.
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Key Highlights
The Vivo V80 5G is expected to feature Qualcomm's 4nm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, paired with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage.
The V80 5G will feature a 50MP Sony LYTIA 700V main camera with OIS, a 50MP Sony IMX882 3x telephoto camera, and a ZEISS-powered ultrawide camera.
The V80 could have a 7,200mAh battery with 90W charging, OriginOS 7 based on Android 17, Cinematic mode, and over 30 AI camera effects.
On the front, the Vivo V80 5G phone will feature a glossy front display, a glossy back, and an aluminum chassis, and will be available in three color options: Sunrise Anthem, Horizon Blue, and Stellar Black.
Display and Chipset
The V80’s front features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display that is HDR10+ certified and supports 5000 nits of peak brightness, while inside you get the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, a 4-nm-based chip.
The chipset scores 1,329,936 points on AnTuTu 11 benchmarks. Geekbench 6 reports 1270 points for single-core and 4106 points for multi-core performance, making it a solid chipset.
Alongside the chipset, Vivo will bring major camera upgrades in collaboration with ZEISS, including a triple-camera setup featuring Sony’s LYTIA 700V 50MP main sensor with OIS.
At the same time, it will include a 50MP Sony IMX882 integrated ZEISS Night Telephoto camera sensor with 3x optical zoom, and the V80 will also feature a ZEISS-powered ultra-wide-angle sensor.
Vivo has also announced major upgrades to its camera app, including a new AI Creative app with 30+ dedicated AI effects, such as Live Sticker Collage and Diwali Portrait 2.0, as well as many other features.
The Vivo V80 will also come with dedicated Cinematic mode support.