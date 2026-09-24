Vivo S2 FE Launch Likely with Vivo V80 5G in India

Vivo, a Chinese smartphone maker, is likely going to launch the Vivo S2 FE 5G next month in India. Vivo is planning to launch the Vivo V80 5G, its next gen V series device in India on October 6, 2026. During the same launch, Vivo could also unveil the Vivo S2 FE. To recall, Vivo launched the Vivo S2 5G a few months back in India. It was a premium device, and the Vivo S2 FE could come with slightly trimmed specifications. Vivo V80 5G is a device that will be focused on the creators and camera lovers, as most V series devices in the previous generations have been. The Vivo S2 FE 5G, on the other hand, could be focused on performance and value lovers. The online reports suggest that the Vivo S2 FE would be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7000 series chipset.

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Vivo S2 FE 5G Launch: What to Know

Vivo, as mentioned above, is launching the Vivo V80 5G on October 6, 2026, at 12 PM IST. The launch of the Vivo S2 FE 5G could be at the same time. The device could come in two colours including Black and Green.

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Now details about the device have surfaced online. The Vivo S2 FE 5G could come with a 6.83-inch display with support for 1.5K resolution, and 120hz refresh rate. It could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300e 5G SoC coupled with LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 3.1 internal storage. There would be a 50MP (IMX852) sensor, and a 2MP rear camera sensor. There is a front camera sensor of 32MP at the front. For the battery department, there is a 10000mAh battery and a 44W fast-charging support. The device will also have IP68 and IP69 rating. It would also come with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Keep reading TelecomTalk for more updates around the tech and telecom industry in India.