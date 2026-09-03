Vivo T5 5G VS Vivo S2 5G – Which Phone is Better?

Vivo India just launched another smartphone for its T series, the Vivo T5, for the Indian market. The Vivo T5 5G offers powerful specifications, including the MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo chipset, GenAI, and a dedicated NPU. It features a curved 3D AMOLED display on the front and is priced at Rs 34,999 in India. At this price, the T5 5G competes against another Vivo phone, the Vivo S2 5G, which was launched after a seven-year gap in August 2026. The S2 5G also uses the same Dimensity 7500 Turbo chipset and has a 3D curved 120Hz display. This creates confusion between the Vivo T5 5G and the Vivo S2 5G about which phone is better to buy.

Realme P4S 5G vs iQOO Z11 5G vs Vivo S2 5G: Which to Buy?

Here we have you covered with a detailed comparison between the latest Vivo S and T series phones to help you decide which is better.

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The Vivo S2 5G was launched about a month ago, on August 6, 2026, while the Vivo T5 5G launched today, on September 2, 2026. Both phones have a similar design, with a plastic build and dual horizontally housed cameras. Here, we compare the Vivo S2 and Vivo T5 in design, display, processors, RAM, storage, camera, battery, software, and price.

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Design

The Vivo T5 5G has a durable plastic frame, plastic rails, a premium-finish back, and a glass front.

Despite its plastic build, Vivo has made the T5 smartphone look and feel premium in the hand.

The rear houses dual horizontally aligned cameras and a circular flash, while the front features a single punch-hole selfie shooter with a curved display. The T5 5G is available in Royal Bronze and Silver Green colours.

The Vivo S2 5G has a very similar design to the Vivo T5, featuring a plastic chassis and back, and a curved glass front in a slimmer form factor. The rear has a horizontally housed dual-camera setup with a circular flash. The front has a centrally placed selfie shooter.

Both phones are IP68 and IP69 water- and dust-resistant and come with MIL-STD 810H certification, which means these smartphones are much more durable and can withstand drops of up to 1.2 m.

Vivo S2 comes in Sapphire Blue, Regal Bronze, and Silk White colour options.

Also Read: Realme P4S 5G vs iQOO Z11 5G vs Vivo S2 5G: Which to Buy?

Display

On the display side, the Vivo T5 5G features a larger 6.83-inch 1.5K-resolution 3D curved display with 144Hz refresh rate support. With the curved display, the Vivo T5 achieves a higher screen-to-body ratio of 93.82%.

The display offers 449 PPI and supports the DCI-P3 colour gamut and HDR10+ certification, making this phone a go-to option for binge-watching with accurate colours.

Vivo T5’s display supports a peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits, with an HBM of 2,000 nits. The Vivo S2 5G also has a 3D curved display: a 6.83-inch AMOLED panel with 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate support, and a peak brightness of 3,000 nits.

The Vivo S2 has a screen-to-body ratio of 91.4% with a pixel density of 449 ppi. It offers similar specs, but the T5 has a smoother display with a higher screen-to-body ratio.

Processor, RAM and Storage

Under the hood, the Vivo T5 5G packs the MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo chipset, a 4nm-based chip launched in May 2026.

On paper, the Dimensity 7500 chipset offers solid specs, scoring 1,099,769 on AnTuTu 11, while Geekbench 6 reports 1224 points for single-core and 3470 points for multi-core performance.

The chipset scores over a million points on AnTuTu 11. Vivo also shared that it supports a GenAI-ready NPU engine that delivers faster, more efficient on-device AI computing.

It is an 8th-generation NPU that uses 8% less power and delivers 15% higher performance. The Vivo T5 also has a dedicated 3800 mm² vapor chamber that helps keep the phone cool longer.

The Vivo S2 5G also uses the Dimensity 7500 Turbo chipset as the T5, delivering the same performance.

It also includes the Mali-G615 MC2 GPU and the same 3800 mm² vapor chamber.

The Vivo T5 comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The Vivo S2 5G has the same RAM and storage, so both phones share the same processor, RAM, and storage hardware.

Also Read: Vivo X500 Series to Feature a 2nm Dimensity Chip

Camera

On the camera end, both Vivo T5 and the Vivo S2 comes with dual-horizontally housed camera on the rear where the T5 5G phone comes with the main 50MP main Sony IMX882 sensor with OIS support and f/1.8 aperture lens which is coupled with a 8MP ultrawide angle sensor with f.2.2 aperture lens and on the front, you get a 32MP selfie camera shooter with f/2.0 aperure lens.

The Vivo S2 5G packs Sony’s IMX852 main sensor, a 50MP sensor with a wide f/1.8 aperture lens and OIS Support. At the same time, the Vivo S2 skips the ultra-wide-angle sensor and gets a 2MP regular bokeh camera. On the front, we get a 32MP selfie shooter with an f/2.0 aperture lens.

Battery

The Vivo T5 5G comes with a larger 7,050mAh lithium-ion battery. It supports 44W fast wired charging with reverse wired charging.

Vivo has also added Bypass charging, which routes power directly to the motherboard.

You also get support for “Battery Life Extender,” which activates at very low battery levels to ensure long-lasting battery life.

The Vivo S2 5G comes with the same 7,050mAh lithium-ion battery developed with BlueVolt technology, which keeps the battery temperature low and delivers greater capacity.

The S2 phone also supports 44W fast charging, reverse wired charging, and Bypass charging.

Also Read: iQOO Z11 5G VS Vivo S2 5G – Which Phone is Better?

Software

On the software side, both the T5 5G and S2 5G phones share the same OS, OriginOS 6, based on Android 16. Vivo promises 3 years of Android OS upgrades through 2029 and 5 years of security updates through 2031.

You also get some AI features, including the AI suite, AI Creation, AI Transcript Assist, AI Captions, Circle to Search 2.0, and Ultra HD Documents. These help users create and organize content, translate information, and simplify everyday tasks.

Vivo T5 5G VS Vivo S2 5G – Price Comparison

Vivo has launched the Vivo T5 and Vivo S2 in the Rs 50,000 and Rs 30,000 segments, respectively. The Vivo T5 comes with four memory configurations.

The base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 34,999. The next variant, with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, is selling for Rs 39,999.

For more RAM and storage, you can get 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for Rs 44,999. The top-end model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs 49,999.

Vivo is offering additional discounts as part of its introductory offer. The base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage gets a Rs 3,500 price cut. Other variants have Rs 4,000 discounts.

These apply to purchases made with HDFC, SBI, and Axis Bank cards. You can also opt for a 6-month No-Cost EMI. With the discount, the Vivo T5 base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage costs Rs 31,499.

The next variant, with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, is priced at Rs 35,999. Higher-end models with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage are priced at Rs 40,999.

The top-end model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage costs Rs 45,999.

While the Vivo S2 is already selling at an introductory price, you can choose between two memory configurations: the base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 39,999.

In contrast, the top-end model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs 44,999, and Vivo offers a direct Rs 1,000 discount for students.

If we look at the pricing, the Vivo T5 offers better value for the price.The

Vivo T5 5G will go on sale on September 9, 2026, and can be purchased on Flipkart, while the Vivo S2 5G is already available there.

Also Read: Vivo S2 5G VS Oppo F33 5G: Which Android Should You Pick

Verdict: Vivo T5 5G VS Vivo S2 5G – Which is a Better Phone?

The Vivo T5 5G offers better specs, including a higher-refresh-rate panel and a higher screen-to-body ratio. It also leads in the camera department with an ultrawide-angle sensor, while the Vivo S2 has a bokeh camera. The T5 features the improved Sony IMX 882 main sensor, whereas the Vivo S2 uses the Sony IMX 852 sensor.

With the introductory discounts, the Vivo T5 5G phone offers better specs for the price.

Image Credits: Gogi Tech (Rajeev), Almighty Tech, NimishAndAkriti, gyan_gk_tech

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