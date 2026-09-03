Vivo T5 5G VS Vivo S2 5G – Which Phone is Better?

Vivo India just launched another smartphone for its T series, the Vivo T5, for the Indian market. The Vivo T5 5G offers powerful specifications, including the MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo chipset, GenAI, and a dedicated NPU. It features a curved 3D AMOLED display on the front and is priced at Rs 34,999 in India. At this price, the T5 5G competes against another Vivo phone, the Vivo S2 5G, which was launched after a seven-year gap in August 2026. The S2 5G also uses the same Dimensity 7500 Turbo chipset and has a 3D curved 120Hz display. This creates confusion between the Vivo T5 5G and the Vivo S2 5G about which phone is better to buy.

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Key Highlights

  • Vivo T5 competes against one of Vivo’s recently launched phones, the Vivo S2 5G, which packs the MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo Chipset. However, the Vivo T5 has a dedicated NPU for AI tasks to run more efficiently.
  • Vivo India has just launched a new T-series smartphone, the T5 5G, priced at Rs 34,999, while the Vivo S2 5G starts at Rs 39,999.
  • The Vivo T5 5G and Vivo S2 5G have a dual-camera setup on the rear with a single punch-hole selfie shooter.

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Here we have you covered with a detailed comparison between the latest Vivo S and T series phones to help you decide which is better.

Also Read: Vivo Y31T 5G Launched With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 For 35000

Vivo T5 5G VS Vivo S2 5G – Ultimate Comparison

vivo t5 5g vs vivos25g which phone is better

The Vivo S2 5G was launched about a month ago, on August 6, 2026, while the Vivo T5 5G launched today, on September 2, 2026. Both phones have a similar design, with a plastic build and dual horizontally housed cameras. Here, we compare the Vivo S2 and Vivo T5 in design, display, processors, RAM, storage, camera, battery, software, and price.