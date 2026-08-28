Vivo T5 5G Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch

Vivo, a Chinese smartphone maker has confirmed the launch date of the Vivo T5 5G in India. The smartphone will be the latest in the T5 series which already has plenty of devices in the country. Ahead of the lauch, Vivo has confirmed many specifications of the Vivo T5 5G which will make it soon to India. The launch will take place on September 2, 2026. Vivo T5 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7000 series chipset. Let us take a look at the confirmed specifications of the device.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Vivo T5 5G Confirmed Specifications in India

Vivo T5 5G will launch in India with a MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo chipset. The chipset has been claimed to achieve an AnTuTu score of 1.2 million points and on-device AI performance of 10 tokens/s on a 3-billion-parameter model. The device will pack a 7050mAh battery. It will feature a 1.5K resolution display with 3D Curved AMOLED panel with support for 144Hz refresh rate and 2000nits of peak brightness.

The design and the two colours of the Vivo T5 5G have also been confirmed. There will be a Silver Green and Royal Bronze variants. The Vivo T5 5G will be priced between Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000. The design of the phone appears very similar to the Vivo S2 5G. This is a very premium design language. Vivo T5 5G will run on Android 16 with OriginOS 6 on top. At the front, there is a punch-hole cutout at the top housing the selfie sensor. The launch of the device is just a few days from here. The device will be sold at the same price range where the Vivo S2 5G is priced. When Vivo had initially introduced the T series in India, the strategy of the company was to focus it for the online channels. Stay tuned to TelecomTalk for more details in the future.